Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Love is in the air, and the anime and manga world wants to share some of that love! Let's take a look at this year's Valentine's Day greetings:
A Girl and Her Guard Dog (live-action film)
⠀⠀ ⠢⋱ 公開まであと1ヶ月 ⋰⠔— 映画『お嬢と番犬くん』公式 (@ojou_movie) February 14, 2025
・∴🌸∴・∴🌸∴・∴🌸∴・∴🌸∴・
🍫𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑦 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑒'𝑠 𝐷𝑎𝑦 ❤
🐰#福本莉子 さん 🐶#ジェシー さん
🍃#櫻井海音 さんからメッセージをお届け✨#バレンタイン の特別な日に
大切な人に想いが届きますように💝
映画『#お嬢と番犬くん』… pic.twitter.com/la4nM7UYf9
Atelier Resleriana
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)
COSEN (The Fox Awaits Me Hana, The Alchemist of Ars Magna)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Dragon Quest
Eiji Masuda (My Monster Secret)
「味見してみる？」#バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/u1FWmzxwzY— 増田英二@９月６日「今朝も揺られてます」第１巻発売！ (@eiji_masuda_) February 13, 2025
“Want a taste?”
Flower and Asura
Macross Fan Club
Maho Aoki (Astro Note character designer, chief animation director)
Nihon Falcom
Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku (mobile game)
Rascal the Raccoon
Sario Puroland
2月14日(金)は #バレンタインデー 💝— ピューロランド【公式】 (@purolandjp) February 13, 2025
スペシャルイベント
「推し活ピューロランド」で、
アイドルになったマイメロディの動画をお届け
もしもバレンタインのCMに出演したら、
こんな感じなのかな？💭#ピューロ #おあそびピューロ #ピューロで推し活 #バレンタインhttps://t.co/bIa7b24Jne pic.twitter.com/X1E6FRrNug
Sega
#バレンタイン from セガ💞— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) February 13, 2025
シャドウのクッキーを、ブラックチョコレートで飾って。 pic.twitter.com/aOluJu3cD1
Valentines from SEGA💞
Shadow cookies decorated with black chocolate.
Taiko: Drum Master (Taiko no Tatsujin)
Tezuka Productions
Happy Valentine's Day💗#バレンタイン#バレンタインデー#valentinesday pic.twitter.com/4weRmgr7PU— 手塚プロダクション／手塚治虫【公式】 (@TEZUKA_goods) February 14, 2025
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮— 涼宮ハルヒの公式 (@haruhi_official) February 13, 2025
🎀Happy Valentine's Day🎀
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯#涼宮ハルヒ #バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/TFPRuDEX0W
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
🍫Happy Valentine's Day✨#ひきこまり吸血姫の悶々#ひきこまり #バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/CTXxYv75bQ— 「ひきこまり吸血姫の悶々」公式 (@komarin_PR) February 13, 2025
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!