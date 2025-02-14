×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, Dragon Quest, Macross, Tezuka Productions, Haruhi Suzumiya, & more!

Love is in the air, and the anime and manga world wants to share some of that love! Let's take a look at this year's Valentine's Day greetings:

A Girl and Her Guard Dog (live-action film)

Atelier Resleriana

atelier_resleriana_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©コーエーテクモゲームス

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

captain_tsubasa_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©YT/S ©YT/S/T/E ©KLabGames

Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)

cinnamoroll_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©'25 SANRIO S/T

COSEN (The Fox Awaits Me Hana, The Alchemist of Ars Magna)

cosen_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
© TALESSHOP/COSEN © ninetail/MediBag/COSEN Console Version Developed by COSEN & FieldTechnology

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Dragon Quest

dragon_quest_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Eiji Masuda (My Monster Secret)

“Want a taste?”

Flower and Asura

flower_and_ashura_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©武田綾乃・むっしゅ／集英社

Macross Fan Club

macross_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©2009 BIGWEST/MACROSS F PROJECT

Maho Aoki (Astro Note character designer, chief animation director)

maho_aoki_valentines_2025
Image via x.com

Nihon Falcom

nihon_falcom_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
© Nihon Falcom Corporation.

Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku (mobile game)

project_sekai_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
© SEGA/ © Colorful Palette Inc./ © Crypton Future Media, INC, www.piapro.net piapro

Rascal the Raccoon

rascal_valentines_2025
rascal_valentines_2025.jpg
Image via x.com
©N.A.

Sario Puroland

Sega

Valentines from SEGA💞

Shadow cookies decorated with black chocolate.

Taiko: Drum Master (Taiko no Tatsujin)

taiko_no_tatsujin_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
Taiko no Tatsujin™Series & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Tezuka Productions

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives