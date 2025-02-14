×
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Digimon, DanMachi, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Naruto, Persona 5, Spy Classroom, & more!

Many Western countries mark Valentine's Day with children giving cards to friends and couples sharing a date night. In Japan, though, women also hand out chocolates to their friends and colleagues. They're known as giri chocolates (chocolates given out of obligation), but quality-wise, they can be more like girigiri chocolates (barely chocolates). Chocolate or not, here are some greetings to savor:

ATASHIn'CHI

Mikan's memories of Valentine's Day are…🍫

(From the episode 53 of Shin ATASHIn'CHI, "Mikan's Valentine")

Atsushi Kamijou (To-Y)

Digimon

digimon_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©BANDAI ©本郷あきよし・東映アニメーション

Earth Defense Force

"It's big! It's a giant grenadier!"
"That's a large grenadier called a Cannonball. It's equipped with a giant chocolate."

Gudetama (Sanrio)

gudetama_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©2025 SANRIO

Hundred Note

Sento: Is this correct?💦

Mite: It looks like it's handmade this year.
Yunde: Can he even make it?

#Valentine #NightOwl
Illustration: Totomame (@ttoomam)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

🍫🍰🍭Valentine🍩🧁🍨

Koge Donbo (Di Gi Charat)

koge-donbo_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©Bushiroad ©BROCCOLI Illust. Koge-Donbo*

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Would you like some chocolate like this🍫?

Naruto

Today is Valentine's Day.

Who would you like to give chocolates to?

Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)

Post: Happy Valentine's Day! Our hero, Shitto Mask, will burn away the cold winds and chills of Valentine's Day with his fiery spirit. He will descend upon the battlefield of heroes, the quarries.
As long as there are evil couples in this world, Shitto Mask's battle will continue! Let's all support Shitto Mask!
Illustration: "Thanks for the chocolate!”
With a death throes, the monster Couple Man exploded into pieces.
With Shitto Mask's Shitto Blade, another evil couple was defeated, and the peace of mind of unpopular men was protected!
Continue to fight for peace, Shitto Mask!

Nmeneko

🍫February 14 is Valentine's Day🍫

Nmeneko chases after the fleeing chocolate!
Did he eat the chocolate after this?
Wishing you a sweet and fun day♪

Persona 5

February 14th is Valentine's Day🎁
I think this is a great way to spend time!

PlayStation

Please cherish and honor…
The girl (and the PS5 ® Pro too).

Spy Classroom

❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
💝Happy Valentine's Day💝
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖

Today is Valentine's⚜️

Who would you like to receive chocolate from?

Sylvanian Families

"Here you are!"
"Thank you!"

Everyone got together to exchange Valentine's gifts✨

"Did you make this, Flare?" "I made it with my dad!" "That's amazing!"

The chocolate looks delicious, everyone looks very happy🍫

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Today is Valentine's❤️

Will you…?

① Give it to someone you love!
② Exchange with friends!
③ I specialize in eating!
④ Chocolate…? What's that…?

The Fable

💝HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY💝

Drink this…💕

It's water🥃💖

Tsuburaya Productions (Ultraman)

Ultra Woman Grigio delivers ❤️ to you all 😊

Xbox

For Valentine's Day
Xbox presents wall paper!💝

Decorate your PC, smartphone, or other device with a Valentine's theme and Xbox🥰

↓Download vertical version for smartphones and horizontal version for PCs↓

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

