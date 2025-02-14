Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Many Western countries mark Valentine's Day with children giving cards to friends and couples sharing a date night. In Japan, though, women also hand out chocolates to their friends and colleagues. They're known as giri chocolates (chocolates given out of obligation), but quality-wise, they can be more like girigiri chocolates (barely chocolates). Chocolate or not, here are some greetings to savor:
ATASHIn'CHI
みかんの #バレンタインデー の思い出とは…🍫— あたしンち【公式】YouTube配信中！ (@atashinchimovie) February 14, 2025
（新あたしンち第53話「みかんのバレンタイン」より） pic.twitter.com/nUc6p6JNmF
Mikan's memories of Valentine's Day are…🍫
(From the episode 53 of Shin ATASHIn'CHI, "Mikan's Valentine")
Atsushi Kamijou (To-Y)
Happy Valentine's Day#ValentinesDay #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/jhOX8tkhPQ— 上條淳士 (@atsushi19630312) February 14, 2025
Happy Valentine's Day#ValentinesDay #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/usWIBGrcux— 上條淳士 (@atsushi19630312) February 14, 2025
Digimon
Earth Defense Force
「大きい！ 巨大な擲弾兵です！」— 地球防衛軍(EDF)公式🌏 (@EDF_OFFICIAL) February 14, 2025
「あれはキャノンボールと呼ばれる大型擲弾兵です。巨大なチョコを装備しています」#バレンタインデー #EDF6 pic.twitter.com/mAfTpvjII1
"It's big! It's a giant grenadier!"
"That's a large grenadier called a Cannonball. It's equipped with a giant chocolate."
Gudetama (Sanrio)
Hundred Note
千ト「これで合ってるかな？💦」— 【公式】ハンドレッドノート (@hundrednote100) February 14, 2025
右手「今年は手作りのようですね」
左手「あいつに作れんのか？」#バレンタイン #ナイトアウル
イラスト：ととまめ（@ttoomam） pic.twitter.com/QgIKgIgonE
Sento: Is this correct?💦
Mite: It looks like it's handmade this year.
Yunde: Can he even make it?
#Valentine #NightOwl
Illustration: Totomame (@ttoomam)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
🍫🍰🍭#バレンタイン🍩🧁🍨#danmachi #ダンまち pic.twitter.com/aRQC0gxo2A— ダンまちシリーズアニメ公式@『ダンまちⅤ』派閥大戦クライマックス2月、3月放送！ (@danmachi_anime) February 14, 2025
🍫🍰🍭Valentine🍩🧁🍨
Koge Donbo (Di Gi Charat)
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
こんなチョコレートはいかが🍫？#バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/HK9MNv8Y83— 『小林さんちのメイドラゴン』コミックス公式 (@maidragon_comic) February 14, 2025
Would you like some chocolate like this🍫?
Naruto
今日は #バレンタインデー— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) February 13, 2025
皆さんなら誰にチョコレートを渡したいですか？#NARUTO pic.twitter.com/PR5YVtP1Gg
Today is Valentine's Day.
Who would you like to give chocolates to?
Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)
ハッピーバレンタイン！ 寒風吹きすさぶ冷え冷えのバレンタインデーを熱く燃え滾るしっと魂で焼き尽くす我らのヒーローしっとマスク氏 ヒーローの戦場たる採石場に降臨です— 松沢夏樹 (@harrymatsuzawa) February 13, 2025
この世に悪のアベックのある限りしっとマスクの戦いは続く！ しっとマスクをみんなで応援してね！ #バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/TZKHFQCEcN
Post: Happy Valentine's Day! Our hero, Shitto Mask, will burn away the cold winds and chills of Valentine's Day with his fiery spirit. He will descend upon the battlefield of heroes, the quarries.
As long as there are evil couples in this world, Shitto Mask's battle will continue! Let's all support Shitto Mask!
Illustration: "Thanks for the chocolate!”
With a death throes, the monster Couple Man exploded into pieces.
With Shitto Mask's Shitto Blade, another evil couple was defeated, and the peace of mind of unpopular men was protected!
Continue to fight for peace, Shitto Mask!
Nmeneko
🍫2月14日は #バレンタインデー🍫— ンめねこ【アニメ公式】 (@anime_nmeneko) February 14, 2025
ンめねこ、逃げるチョコを追いかける！
この後チョコは食べられたのかな？
甘くて楽しい日になりますように♪#ンめねこ pic.twitter.com/SMYAMFmChf
🍫February 14 is Valentine's Day🍫
Nmeneko chases after the fleeing chocolate!
Did he eat the chocolate after this?
Wishing you a sweet and fun day♪
Persona 5
2月14日は #バレンタインデー🎁— モルガナ_ペルソナ広報 (@p_kouhou) February 14, 2025
こんな過ごし方もアリだと思うぜ！#P5R pic.twitter.com/eq19QqPXpj
February 14th is Valentine's Day🎁
I think this is a great way to spend time!
PlayStation
大切にしてあげてよね……。— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) February 13, 2025
その子も、PS5®Proも。#バレンタインデー #PS5 pic.twitter.com/7fSmSr8Oxj
Please cherish and honor…
The girl (and the PS5 ® Pro too).
Spy Classroom
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖— 『スパイ教室』公式 (@spy_tomoshibi) February 14, 2025
💝Happy Valentine's Day💝
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
今日は #バレンタイン ⚜️
あなたは誰からのチョコを受け取りますか？#スパイ教室 #spyroom pic.twitter.com/lIqmi4S5jk
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
💝Happy Valentine's Day💝
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
Today is Valentine's⚜️
Who would you like to receive chocolate from?
Sylvanian Families
「はいどうぞ！」— シルバニアファミリー【公式】 (@SylvanianJP) February 14, 2025
「ありがとう！」
みんなで集まって、#バレンタイン のプレゼント交換会です✨
「これ、フレアが作ったの？」
「お父さんといっしょに作ったの！」
「すごいねー！」
おいしそうなチョコレート、みんなとってもうれしそうですね🍫#シルバニアファミリー #シルバニア… pic.twitter.com/cdrF6FthRS
"Here you are!"
"Thank you!"
Everyone got together to exchange Valentine's gifts✨
"Did you make this, Flare?" "I made it with my dad!" "That's amazing!"
The chocolate looks delicious, everyone looks very happy🍫
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
今日は #バレンタインデー ❤️— 転スラ「まおりゅう」公式 (@tensura_m_game) February 14, 2025
みんなは…？
①好きな人にあげる！
②友達と交換しあう！
③食べる専門です！
④チョコ…？なにそれ…？#転スラ pic.twitter.com/4kJFIj7sEK
Today is Valentine's❤️
Will you…?
① Give it to someone you love!
② Exchange with friends!
③ I specialize in eating!
④ Chocolate…? What's that…?
The Fable
💝HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY💝— TVアニメ『ザ・ファブル』公式 (@the_fable_anime) February 14, 2025
コレ飲んで……💕
お水よ🥃💖#バレンタイン#アニメファブル pic.twitter.com/6nCKcLmx0s
💝HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY💝
Drink this…💕
It's water🥃💖
Tsuburaya Productions (Ultraman)
ウルトラウーマングリージョからみなさんに❤️をお届け😊#バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/MfEBZcQx2h— 円谷プロダクション (@tsuburayaprod) February 13, 2025
Ultra Woman Grigio delivers ❤️ to you all 😊
Xbox
#バレンタインデー に#Xbox から #壁紙 をプレゼント！💝— Xbox Japan (@Xbox_JP) February 14, 2025
あなたの PC や スマートフォン等のデバイスをバレンタインのテーマと Xbox で染めてね🥰
↓スマホは縦型 PC は横型をダウンロード↓#Xbox #Xboxコントローラー pic.twitter.com/U2eCXmt4Hm
For Valentine's Day
Xbox presents wall paper!💝
Decorate your PC, smartphone, or other device with a Valentine's theme and Xbox🥰
↓Download vertical version for smartphones and horizontal version for PCs↓
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I