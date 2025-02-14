×
Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Apothecary Diaries, Dr. Stone, Honey Lemon Soda, Medalist, Detective Conan, Shiunji Family Children, & more!

Every Valentine's Day, I'm reminded of the greatest love poem of all time:

Roses are red.
Violets are blue.
Omae wa Mo
Shindeiru.

Such a powerful verse can only be matched by the Valentine's Day greetings from around the anime and manga world:

Bono Bono

bono_bono_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©いがらしみきお／竹書房・フジテレビ・エイケン

Chibi Maruko-chan

We're waiting for chocolates!

Chocolate in my mailbox…⚡ Is this, no way, a Valentine's chocolate⁉

Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone character Amaryllis celebrates her birthday on Valentine's Day

୨୧‥∵‥‥∵‥‥∵‥୨୧
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
🎂AMARYLLIS🎂
୨୧‥∵‥‥∵‥‥∵‥୨୧

February 14 is Amaryllis' birthday!🎉

Men are fascinated by her refined beauty! Let's celebrate Amaryllis' birthday!✨

Gōshō Aoyama Manga Factory (Detective Conan)

aoyama_gosho_manga_factory_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©青山剛昌 小学館

Honey Lemon Soda

honey_lemon_soda_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©村田真優／集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Kodansha

Today is Chocolate Day.

We sprinkled powder on top to look like fine snow, creating a dish that is truly Kodansha-like.

Medalist

♡🍫HAPPY VALENTINE🍫♡

Medalist
Valentine's Day SD illustration released🤎🤎

Inori (CV: Natsumi Haruse) and Mike (CV: Hina Kino) will also try their hand at making sweets!
https://youtu.be/zPVKaxNdzi8

I hope you all have a wonderful day⛸️✨

Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine, Conbi ni Maria)

Happy Valentine's Day 💕
~L & Maria~

Mononoke

mononoke_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©ツインエンジン

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia character La Brava celebrates her birthday on Valentine's Day.

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day…

Takopi's Original Sin

takopi_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©タイザン5／集英社・「タコピーの原罪」製作委員会

Tama and Friends

tama_and_friends_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©SCP

The Apothecary Diaries

apothecary_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows

brilliant_healer_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©菱川さかく・SBクリエイティブ／闇ヒーラー製作委員会

The Shiunji Family Children

♡ ♡ ♡

𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 ' 𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲

　　　　　　　 ♡ ♡ ♡

Valentine's voice messages arrive from the five sisters🍫✨
Who would you like to receive chocolates from…?
🧡Banri (Chika Anzai)
https://youtube.com/shorts/D6sKWtVY3nQ

🩵Seiha (Marika Kōno)
https://youtube.com/shorts/00rdA5IlJC0

🩷Ouka (Rie Takahashi)
https://youtube.com/shorts/i83Xb6wr1WI

💚Minami (Hana Hishikawa)
https://youtube.com/shorts/3-irunfjK-I

💛Kotono (Kana Ichinose)
https://youtube.com/shorts/OaKBw4J4X60





Though I Am an Inept Villainess

💝🍫Happy Valentine🍫💝

Today is Valentine's Day❣️

In celebration of Valentine's Day,
A new illustration by Ei Ohitsuji has been released🎨

Reirin and the others are also having a wonderful Valentine's Day🎁✨

Tōsōchū: The Great Mission

｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡
💛💰Happy Valentine's Day💰💛
｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡

Have a wonderful Valentine's Day❣️
On the "Mysterious Discover Japan" stage, the Hunters will also have new powers⁉
Please look forward to it…‼(Y)🕶️

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun

iruma-kun_valentines_2025
Image via x.com
©西修（秋田書店）／NHK・NEP

Wind Breaker


Wind Breaker🎐
Listen to the voice from that time again

Happy Valentine's Day🍫

To everyone who always supports us

We bring you a Valentine's Day illustration with a special voice by Yūma Uchida!

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
