Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Every Valentine's Day, I'm reminded of the greatest love poem of all time:
Roses are red.
Violets are blue.
Omae wa Mo
Shindeiru.
Such a powerful verse can only be matched by the Valentine's Day greetings from around the anime and manga world:
Bono Bono
Chibi Maruko-chan
チョコ、待ってるぜ！#ちびまる子ちゃん #バレンタインデー#2月14日 #chibimarukochan pic.twitter.com/YP48YdN57q— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) February 14, 2025
We're waiting for chocolates!
わたくしの家の郵便受けにチョコレートが…⚡— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) February 14, 2025
これは、ま、まさか、ババババレンタインチョコでしょうか⁉#ちびまる子ちゃん #2月14日 #バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/Bw8t0Bb595
Chocolate in my mailbox…⚡ Is this, no way, a Valentine's chocolate⁉
Dr. Stone
Dr. Stone character Amaryllis celebrates her birthday on Valentine's Day
୨୧‥∵‥‥∵‥‥∵‥୨୧— アニメ『Dr.STONE』公式 ファイナルシーズン2025年1月9日(木)より分割3クールで放送！ (@STONE_anime_off) February 14, 2025
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
🎂AMARYLLIS🎂
୨୧‥∵‥‥∵‥‥∵‥୨୧
2月14日はアマリリスの誕生日！🎉
磨き上げた美に男はメロメロ！
そんなアマリリスの誕生日をお祝いしましょう！✨#DrSTONE pic.twitter.com/QjRIe5hv3G
୨୧‥∵‥‥∵‥‥∵‥୨୧
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
🎂AMARYLLIS🎂
୨୧‥∵‥‥∵‥‥∵‥୨୧
February 14 is Amaryllis' birthday!🎉
Men are fascinated by her refined beauty! Let's celebrate Amaryllis' birthday!✨
Gōshō Aoyama Manga Factory (Detective Conan)
Honey Lemon Soda
Kodansha
今日は #チョコレートの日。— 講談社 (@KODANSHA_JP) February 14, 2025
粉雪のようにパウダーをふりかけて、講談社らしい一皿に仕上げてみました。#チョコレート #チョコケーキ #シンボルマーク pic.twitter.com/hqaq7yrisG
Today is Chocolate Day.
We sprinkled powder on top to look like fine snow, creating a dish that is truly Kodansha-like.
Medalist
♡🍫HAPPY VALENTINE🍫♡— 『メダリスト』TVアニメ公式⛸🏅 (@medalist_PR) February 14, 2025
TVアニメ『#メダリスト』
バレンタインSDイラストを公開🤎🤎
いのり(CV:#春瀬なつみ)とミケ(CV:#木野日菜)が
お菓子作りに挑戦する様子も？！https://t.co/cPGqCcVXjU
皆様も素敵な一日をお過ごしくださいね⛸️✨#medalist pic.twitter.com/JAj2o4p7g1
♡🍫HAPPY VALENTINE🍫♡
Medalist
Valentine's Day SD illustration released🤎🤎
Inori (CV: Natsumi Haruse) and Mike (CV: Hina Kino) will also try their hand at making sweets!
https://youtu.be/zPVKaxNdzi8
I hope you all have a wonderful day⛸️✨
Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine, Conbi ni Maria)
Happy Valentine's Day💕— 三浦みつる (@miura_mitsuru) February 13, 2025
〜エル&まりあ〜 pic.twitter.com/ZIjgtzUDLj
Happy Valentine's Day 💕
~L & Maria~
Mononoke
My Hero Academia
My Hero Academia character La Brava celebrates her birthday on Valentine's Day.
#HBD!!#ラブラバ #2月14日https://t.co/2Vhuyl62FO#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/kTpSpUBvZc— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) February 13, 2025
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime
明日はバレンタインですね…#ぷにかわ #ぷにるはかわいいスライム pic.twitter.com/Bc7HO7QEsF— ぷにるはかわいいスライム公式 (@PUNIRUcorocoro) February 13, 2025
Tomorrow is Valentine's Day…
Takopi's Original Sin
Tama and Friends
The Apothecary Diaries
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows
The Shiunji Family Children
♡ ♡ ♡— TVアニメ「紫雲寺家の子供たち」公式 (@shiunji_anime) February 14, 2025
𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞'𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲
♡ ♡ ♡
5姉妹からバレンタインスボイスが到着🍫✨
あなたは誰からチョコを渡されたい…？？
🧡万里（#安済知佳）https://t.co/s1BQ1onwbZ
清葉（#高野麻里佳）https://t.co/U2DrhAZc1E
謳華（#高橋李依）… pic.twitter.com/x5JCaRLgjX
♡ ♡ ♡
𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 ' 𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲
♡ ♡ ♡
Valentine's voice messages arrive from the five sisters🍫✨
Who would you like to receive chocolates from…?
🧡Banri (Chika Anzai)
https://youtube.com/shorts/D6sKWtVY3nQ
Seiha (Marika Kōno)
https://youtube.com/shorts/00rdA5IlJC0
Ouka (Rie Takahashi)
https://youtube.com/shorts/i83Xb6wr1WI
💚Minami (Hana Hishikawa)
https://youtube.com/shorts/3-irunfjK-I
💛Kotono (Kana Ichinose)
https://youtube.com/shorts/OaKBw4J4X60
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
💝🍫Happy Valentine🍫💝— 公式『ふつつかな悪女ではございますが ～雛宮蝶鼠とりかえ伝～』 (@futsutsuka_PR) February 13, 2025
本日はバレンタインです❣️
バレンタインを記念して、
尾羊英先生描き下ろしイラスト公開🎨
玲琳達も素敵なバレンタインを
過ごしております🎁✨#ふつつかな悪女#バレンタイン#Valentine pic.twitter.com/ZCD3qNiD81
💝🍫Happy Valentine🍫💝
Today is Valentine's Day❣️
In celebration of Valentine's Day,
A new illustration by Ei Ohitsuji has been released🎨
Reirin and the others are also having a wonderful Valentine's Day🎁✨
Tōsōchū: The Great Mission
｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡— TVアニメ「逃走中 グレートミッション」公式 (@tosochu_gm) February 13, 2025
💛💰Happy Valentine's Day💰💛
｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡
素敵なバレンタインを❣️
「怪奇ディスカバージャパン」ステージではハンターにも新たな力が⁉お楽しみに…‼(Y)🕶️#アニメ逃走中 #逃走中gm #バレンタイン #valentine pic.twitter.com/Kt8teEv1xh
｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡
💛💰Happy Valentine's Day💰💛
｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡+｡o♡o｡
Have a wonderful Valentine's Day❣️
On the "Mysterious Discover Japan" stage, the Hunters will also have new powers⁉
Please look forward to it…‼(Y)🕶️
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
Wind Breaker
／#ウィンブレ 🎐— 公式『WIND BREAKER(ウィンドブレイカー)』 (@winbre_sakura) February 14, 2025
あの時のボイスをもう一度
＼
ハッピーバレンタイン🍫
いつも応援してくださる皆さまへ#内田雄馬 さん特製ボイス入りの
バレンタインイラストをお届け！#バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/PHu3igh7ye
／
Wind Breaker🎐
Listen to the voice from that time again
＼
Happy Valentine's Day🍫
To everyone who always supports us
We bring you a Valentine's Day illustration with a special voice by Yūma Uchida!
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!