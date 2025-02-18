×
Magic: The Gathering Set Teases Legendary Final Fantasy Artist Yoshitaka Amano

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Details on the collaboration set are coming on Tuesday

Wizards of the Coast teased legendary Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano as a possible artist for the forthcoming Magic: The Gathering (MTG) x Final Fantasy collaboration set on Tuesday. The company stated, “We couldn't do MTG x Final Fantasy without going back to the beginning and working with an artist who inspired generations of Final Fantasy fans.” MTG also posted a short teaser video featuring Amano holding up an MTG card.

Along with the teaser, IGN previewed four cards for the MTG x Final Fantasy set on Tuesday. The cards are “Terra, Herald of Hope,” “Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER”, “Tidus, Yuna's Guardian,” and “Y'shtola, Night's Blessed.” The four cards will ship in the four prebuilt commander decks Revival Trance, Limit Break, Counter Blitz, and Scions & Spellcraft, respectively. The decks will come in standard and collector's editions.

Wizards of the Coast announced the MTG and Final Fantasy collaboration in October 2022. A teaser for the collaboration set debuted two years later in October 2024 and featured the card art for “Lightning, Army of One,” “Emet-Selch, Unsundered,” and “Together Forever.” The MTG x Final Fantasy set will launch on June 13.

Sources: Magic: The Gathering's X/Twitter account, Magic: The Gatherig's website, IGN

