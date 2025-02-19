Official Evangelion Pro e-Sports Team to Disband in March

The organization plans on holding a final event in late March

Image via x.com © カラー ©NGM株式会社 + © 2020 RUN'A Entertainment,Inc.

The Japanese e-sports organization Eva:e announced on February 1 that it will disband on March 31:

The Eva:e website posted a press release that noted several accomplishments in the team's four-and-a-half years of activity: chiefly, winning the Japan eSports Grand Prix eFootball Division in 2020, taking fourth place in the Rainbow Six Championship 2020, and fifth place in the Street Fighter 6 division at the Esports World Cup in 2024.

To all those who supported Eva:e,

We would like to inform you the professional gaming team Eva:e will cease all activities and disband on March 31, 2025.

Eva:e was launched on September 23, 2020 as the official gaming team for Japan's world-famous anime content Evangelion . Shortly after launch, the team won the JAPAN eSPORTS GRAND PRIX (eFootball division/Masachu) and placed 4th at the RAINBOW SIX JAPAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 (Rainbow Six Siege division/ekus, Maavi, morun, Reira, TonZ1ru). Since then, the team has made its presence felt in the competitive e-sports industry, with multiple divisions participating professional leagues with high placements in large-scale tournaments.

Plus, in 2024, Hikaru from the Street Fighter 6 division attracted international attention by placed 5th at the Esports World Cup 2024, held for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

We have been able to achieve such great success the four-and-a-half years since our launch thanks to the fans who support the team and players and the sponsors who support our activities.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude once again.

Although Eva:e will disband, the affiliated players and streamers will continue to hone their skills and continue their activities.

We also plan to hold a final event for Eva:e in late March.

We ask for your continued support until the team disbands and we hope you will look forward to the players' future success.

Eva:e launched in September 2020 and debuted at the Tokyo Game Show 2020. The organization currently supports four Street Fighter 6 players, one eFootball player, and four streamers. The organization disbanded its PUBG division in January 2023 and its Apex Legends and Valorant divisions in March 2023.

[Report]

The PUBG MOBILE division was dissolved at the end of January.

Thank you very much for all your support.

As a result, the following two members will be leaving the organization.



yagi @pubgyagitaro

SyeN @SyeNtoWIN

[Notice of division dissolution]

As a result of discussions with our members, we have decided to disband the Apex Legends division as of today, March 17.

@wayachang

@Wisdomtw_

@ArcheryByWay_

@RizqLt

@mumeiv00

will be leaving the organization.

We would like to express our gratitude to each member and wish them every success in the future.

[Notice of division dissolution]

As of today, March 31, we will be disbanding the VALORANT division.

@KuuKaivlrt

@Paintcso

@killme10_10

@lumoxgod

@dream3r_vlr

@LightningDPE

@GifR6s

@nainyangg

will be leaving the organization.

We would like to express our gratitude to each member and wish them every success in the future.