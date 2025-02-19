Voice Actors Tomoaki Maeno & Mikako Komatsu Announce Birth of Their 2nd Child

Voice acting couple Tomoaki Maeno and Mikako Komatsu announced the birth of their second child on social media on February 14. Komatsu noted that this was her first Instagram post of 2025 and both she and her child are healthy. In turn, Maeno stated, “This experience has given me a renewed sense of the preciousness of life, and at the same time, it has made me feel even more determined.”

Post: Announcement.



Letter: I am pleased to welcome a new member into our family without incident.

Thanks to your support, we are living a calm and peaceful life.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has always supported us, and to all our colleagues who have shown us their understanding and cooperation.

This experience has given me a renewed sense of the preciousness of life, and at the same time, it has made me feel even more determined.

I will continue to work hard with thanks everyone who has supports me daily and the characters and works I am involved with.

I look forward to your continued guidance and encouragement.

Maeno Tomoaki

This is my first post of 2025. How is everyone??

I finished work, started work, then finished work again, and gave birth to my second child without incident!

Thanks to everyone, both I and my child are healthy.

I was so moved right after the birth that I cried…😭

I'm going to slowly get used to my new life.

Chibi-Koshi had a nervous first meeting… [He] was saying [good boy, good boy] and peeking into the crib every chance [he] got.

[He] seems to be concerned. [He's] so kind!

Comparing their hands, Chibi-Koshi's hands felt so big.

But my older child is still growing!

I hope they get along…!

I plan to resume work little by little once things have settled down.

I'm looking forward to meeting you all again through my work~(˶‾᷄ ⁻̫ ‾᷅˵)！！

As of press time, Maeno and Komatsu received over 2,000 replies combined, most of which are congratulations from their fans and colleagues. Notably, fellow voice actor Rumi Okubo was happy for Komatsu, saying, “Congratulations Mikakoshi. Congratulations! May both of your children grow up healthy and happy.”

Maeno has appeared in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as Nanana Najahkoop, Fire Force as Konro Sagamiya, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans as Isurugi Camich, and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai as Crocodine, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.

Komatsu has also appeared in the Ajin franchise as Izumi Shimomuro, Edens Zero as Rebecca Bluegarden, Gundam Build Fighters as Sei Iori, and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai as Maam, among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.