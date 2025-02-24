Hatsune Miku x McDonald's Collaboration Teased for Miku Day

Will Miku make McShaker Fries Miku Miku?

McDonald's Japan teased a collaboration with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku and the McShaker Fries on Wednesday. The teaser image featured a silhouette resembling the Vocaloid idol with the caption, “This year's McShaker Fries will feature this person!” The company confirmed the collaboration on Thursday, noting that something would happen on Miku Day (March 9) and joked the fries would not be green onion flavored.

Image via x.com ©CMF

This year's McShaker Fries® will feature this person!

McShaker Fries® and Hatsune Miku collaborate!

Something will happen on Miku Day…!?

※ It is not green onion flavored.

McDonald's Japan also celebrated February 22's Cat Day with a short video parodying the Hatsune Miku Niconico video “Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!” by daniwell.

Shaka shaka shaka shaka

Shaka shaka shaka shaka

Hatsune Miku was developed by Vocaloid developer Crypton Future Media and released in late August 2007. Since the software and character's release, the character Hatsune Miku has gained massive popularity in and outside of Japan. Miku stars in the new film COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing . The film debuted on January 17 in Japan at #2. GKIDS will screen the film in theaters on April 11.