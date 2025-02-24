Interest
Hatsune Miku x McDonald's Collaboration Teased for Miku Day
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
McDonald's Japan teased a collaboration with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku and the McShaker Fries on Wednesday. The teaser image featured a silhouette resembling the Vocaloid idol with the caption, “This year's McShaker Fries will feature this person!” The company confirmed the collaboration on Thursday, noting that something would happen on Miku Day (March 9) and joked the fries would not be green onion flavored.
今年のシャカシャカポテト®はこの方が登場！Y pic.twitter.com/XbAQ2dNpoT— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) February 19, 2025
This year's McShaker Fries® will feature this person!
シャカシャカポテト®と初音ミクさんがコラボ！— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) February 20, 2025
ミクの日には何かが起こる…！？
※ネギ味ではございません pic.twitter.com/oRFSYAQl2X
McShaker Fries® and Hatsune Miku collaborate!
Something will happen on Miku Day…!?
※ It is not green onion flavored.
McDonald's Japan also celebrated February 22's Cat Day with a short video parodying the Hatsune Miku Niconico video “Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!” by daniwell.
シャカシャカシャカシャカシャカ— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) February 21, 2025
シャカシャカシャカシャカシャカ#猫の日 pic.twitter.com/8cVTXibllq
Shaka shaka shaka shaka
Shaka shaka shaka shaka
Hatsune Miku was developed by Vocaloid developer Crypton Future Media and released in late August 2007. Since the software and character's release, the character Hatsune Miku has gained massive popularity in and outside of Japan. Miku stars in the new film COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing. The film debuted on January 17 in Japan at #2. GKIDS will screen the film in theaters on April 11.
Sources: McDonald's Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3) via Nijimen, daniwell's Niconico channel