Autobots, Decepticons team up for action-packed short

The Japanese side of the Transformers franchise revealed the special 40th anniversary stop-motion animation episode, “We Are Not Alone,” on February 13:

The over 7-minute video features iconic Transformers toys from across the franchise 's history teaming up to battle an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner. Chief among the characters are several iterations of Optimus Prime and Megatron, Galvatron, and Devastator from 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen .

American toy manufacturer Hasbro introduced Transformers in 1984, after securing the rights to market the Diaclone and Micro Change toys from Japanese toy manufacturer Takara for the United States market. Since then, it has spawned several animated series in the United States and Japan, a handful of feature-length films, and numerous video games.