Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Voice Actor Ayane Sakura Gets Health Screening

Sakura: “I got a mammography from a fan.”

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective anime revealed that the February 15 episode of the anime's special program Ameku Takao no Kyushinbi features Ameku's voice actor Ayane Sakura receiving a medical screening. The episode is available on Aniplex 's YouTube channel.

📺Streaming begins on YouTube ‼

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

🥼Amaku Takao's Kyushinbi

💉 Ayane Sakura goes for a medical screening



▽Watch the video here👀

https://youtu.be/6j30-FinqDY



What on earth could is going on with Ayane Sakura 's health…?

The just over 20-minute episode of Ameku Takao no Kyushinbi follows Sakura as she receives a full medical screening. The voice actor notes at the beginning of the episode that she last received a physical in 2017 with a C comprehensive evaluation. Following the introduction, Sakura proceeds to get her weight and height measured, X-rayed, an electro-cardiogram, an echo examination, blood sample taken, a mammograph, a gynecological exam, and a stomach camera exam. After each exam Sakura joked with the filming crew about her experience. The video concluded with an evaluation of her screening.

Image via x.com ©知念実希人・いとうのいぢ／ストレートエッジ・天久鷹央の推理カルテ製作委員会

Following the episode of Ameku Takao no Kyushinbi , Sakura went into more detail about her medical screening evaluations on the February 15 episode of Nikkan Sakura Ayane Tensai Ameku Takao ni Naru 100 nichi Kan , the anime's radio program.

Anime News Network reached out to Doctor Taku Sairenji regarding Sakura's medical screening evaluations. Dr. Sairenji stressed that without examining the voice actor or looking at her evaluation, he could not make any definitive claims. However, after watching both episodes of Ameku Takao no Kyushinbi and Nikkan Sakura Ayane Tensai Ameku Takao ni Naru 100 nichi Kan , he said:

The physical test result of C is probably due to [Sakura's] BMI (body mass index) being around 18, which is quite thin. This is clear from the first impression of her physique. For example, there is little subcutaneous fat around the neck and collarbone. As a voice actor who has to maintain her appearance, it is likely she is restricting her nutrition considerably.

Dr. Sairenji also pointed out Sakura's liver function test:

The liver function test result of C is due to high values for AST, ALT, γGTP, etc. Taking the liver function test result of C and the ultrasound test result of C together, it is likely [Sakura] has fatty liver. Normally, fatty liver is caused by drinking alcohol, overeating, and taking drugs. Sakura herself says she doesn't drink alcohol. In fact, if you restrict your diet to lose weight and continue to have an unbalanced diet, it can lead to fatty liver. This is now called Lean NAFLD, Lean Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and is often seen in Japanese people. In the video, she admits that she is not getting enough exercise, so moderate exercise and improving her diet will likely bring her values back to normal.

Dr.Sairenji finally stated that Sakura's low urine sample test result may be due to her period:

The urine test result of C was positive for urinary protein and urinary occult blood. This is very common in women's health screenings. In most cases, this is because she is on her period. But since [Sakura's] general blood test is rated A, it's not a kidney problem. If there were any urinary stones, these would be indicated, so this isn't an issue either.

Dr. Sairenji thought Sakura's low overall evaluation may have been an exaggeration, though, saying, “In my opinion her lifestyle may be a bit unbalanced.” Again, Dr. Sairenji has not examined Sakura nor seen her overall medical screening evaluation from the episode of Ameku Takao no Kyushinbi and is basing his opinion on the two videos presented to him.

The television anime of Mikito Chinen 's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte novels debuted on January 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub.