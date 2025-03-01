Luffy Takes It to the Rim in One Piece x Lakers Anime Short

Image via www.youtube.com ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

A new One Piece short animation debuted on Friday during the Los Angeles Lakers' One Piece Game Night. The short features One Piece lead Monkey D. Luffy playing a 1-on-4 basketball game against the Mariners from the series. Following the on-court premiere, the One Piece English YouTube channel streamed the short worldwide.

Anime News Network attended the One Piece Game Night. Highlights of the event are available through our Events X (formerly Twitter ) and Instagram accounts.

The L.A. Lakers basketball team hosted the One Piece anime on February 28 for the One Piece Game Night. The game featured not only the short anime, but also a limited Lakers x One Piece T-shirt and a One Piece Bounty Rush photo booth on the main concourse inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Along with the Lakers' One Piece Night, the Boston Red Sox baseball team announced their second One Piece Theme Day on February 19. The baseball team previously collaborated last August for a One Piece Day. The event celebrated the One Piece anime's 25th anniversary and featured a cosplay , Jersey Street pregame performance by the Magnificent Danger band, and a limited-edition Monkey D. Luffy bobblehead “repping a Red Sox uniform.”