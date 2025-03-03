Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's Hina Matsuri, or Girls' Day, in Japan. However, the holiday also goes by the name Momo no Sekku (Peach Festival) — a name used when Japan was on a lunar calender system, since March 3 used to land just after peach trees blossomed. People in the anime and manga industry are showing off their flowers for the Peach Festival:
Chiikawa
Doraemon
3月3日は、ひなまつり🎎— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) March 3, 2025
ドラミちゃんたちも、
なんだか楽しそう♪https://t.co/FdBmz4rY1q pic.twitter.com/0SeAhofQj2
March 3 is Hina Matsuri 🎎
Dorami and the others look like they are having fun♪
https://dora-world.com
Gunma-chan
きょ〜うは楽しいひなまつり〜♪🐴#ぐんまちゃん #群馬 pic.twitter.com/CLPYz5hDXY— ぐんまちゃん (@gunma_gunmachan) March 2, 2025
Today is a fun Hina Matsuri ♪🐴
Lego
🎎 #レゴ雛 で楽しむ #ひな祭り— レゴ ジャパン公式 (@LEGO_Group_JP) March 3, 2025
おひなさまをお子さまと一緒にレゴ ブロックで！組み立ての時間や作品はきっと素敵な思い出に。
みなさんの #レゴ雛 ぜひリプライで教えてください💬
📷 @umemarco77 さんの作品 pic.twitter.com/ylqFNkPjai
🎎Have fun with LEGO Hina for Hina Matsuri.
Build your own Hina doll with LEGO blocks with your children! The time spent building and the creations will surely become a wonderful memory.
Please show us your LEGO Hina in the replies💬
📷@umemarco77's creation.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
🎎Today is Doll's day,#Hinamatsuri, a celebration of the healthy growth of girls🎎 You can see 1000 Hina dolls in @suzaka_city, Nagano💞— 【外務省】地方連携推進室/Local partnership MOFA JAPAN (@LocalMofa) March 3, 2025
🎎３月３日は #ひな祭り🎎 写真は長野県須坂市の「三十段飾り千体のひな祭り」💞
📸一般社団法人信州須坂観光協会 pic.twitter.com/Efix2CZLQA
PlayStation
Sega
The Share House's Secret Rule
Umami-chan (Umaibo mascot)
Yashin (Warumono-san Chi no Hamster)
Did we miss any Hina Matsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
