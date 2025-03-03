×
Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Doraemon, Lego, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, PlayStation, Sega, & more!

It's Hina Matsuri, or Girls' Day, in Japan. However, the holiday also goes by the name Momo no Sekku (Peach Festival) — a name used when Japan was on a lunar calender system, since March 3 used to land just after peach trees blossomed. People in the anime and manga industry are showing off their flowers for the Peach Festival:

Chiikawa

chiikawa_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©ナガ／ちいかわ製作委員会

Doraemon

March 3 is Hina Matsuri 🎎

Dorami and the others look like they are having fun♪

https://dora-world.com

Gunma-chan

Today is a fun Hina Matsuri ♪🐴

Lego

🎎Have fun with LEGO Hina for Hina Matsuri.

Build your own Hina doll with LEGO blocks with your children! The time spent building and the creations will surely become a wonderful memory.

Please show us your LEGO Hina in the replies💬

📷@umemarco77's creation.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

PlayStation

playstation_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Sega

sega_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©SEGA

The Share House's Secret Rule

share_houses_secret_rule_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©Cuvie ©OUMA / Suiseisha Inc.

Umami-chan (Umaibo mascot)

umaibo_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©2023 やおきん / Yaokin Co. Ltd.

Yashin (Warumono-san Chi no Hamster)

yashin_hina_matsuri_2025
Image via x.com
©ヤシン

Did we miss any Hina Matsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part III (2025-03-03 23:45)
follow-up of Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part I
