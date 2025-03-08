Japanese Pharmacies Offer Apothecary Diaries Prescription Record Books for Free — Only to Have Scalpers Sell Them

Anime staff: Please refrain from reselling collaborative notebooks

In Japan, patients can keep track of their many medical prescriptions with handy pocket-sized booklets that pharmacies hand out for free. To promote the practice, pharmacies began offering The Apothecary Diaries -branded prescription record booklets on March 1. Unfortunately, scalpers have been taking advantage of this, and the anime's staff and pharmacies want to put a stop to it.

Image via kusuriyanohitorigoto.jp ©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

In a March 5 statement, The Apothecary Diaries staff noted that several of these booklets have appeared on reseller websites. The FNN news service added that scalpers are offering these free booklets for as much as 6,000 yen (about US$41). The anime's staff is asking fans not to purchase or resell the booklets, as the collaboration is simply meant to “promote the importance” of regular folks maintaining their own medical records.

Thank you for your continued support of The Apothecary Diaries .

Regarding the collaborative prescription record booklets which the Japan Pharmaceutical Association launched in March 2025:

We have unfortunately confirmed many cases of them being resold on reseller sites.

The purpose of this initiative is to promote the importance of prescription record booklets, and we are distributing them to people who use pharmacies.

Please refrain from reselling the prescription record booklets.

Also, please refrain from purchasing the prescription record booklets that are being resold.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

The Apothecary Diaries announced the initiative with the Japan Pharmaceutical Association (JPA) on February 21. The Apothecary Diaries website notes that pharmacies that are members of the JPA began handing out the record booklets on March 1. The site further states the record booklets are not for sale and fans should not inquire about them at pharmacies or hospitals.

Image via kusuriyanohitorigoto.jp ©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

According to the Saitama Pharmaceutical Association, prescription record booklets were developed to help patients, doctors, and pharmacies track medications taken, medical institutions visited, the names and dosages of medications bought or used, and the results of treatment. The booklets are widely used in Japan as personal health records.