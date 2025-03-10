×
Gundam Meets Hatsune Miku on Zaku/Miku Day

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Gundam franchise gets Mikued up for their shared holiday on March 9

As it continues celebrating its 45th anniversary, the Gundam franchise expands its partnership with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku on March 9. The date is no coincidence, since March 9 is both Miku Day and Zaku Day, in honor of Gundam's enemy mecha Zaku. ("3/9" can be pronounced in Japanese as a wordplay on both "mi-ku" and "za-ku.")

The Gundam x Miku collaboration website posted a new collaboration music video, several collaboration illustrations, collaboration merchandise, a fan art contest, two game collaborations, and an tease for a "Hatsune Miku x Gundam Digital Live" concert. (Hatsune Miku already headlined a concert in the Gundam Metaverse Project in December.)

The music video is for the new Hatsune Miku song titled “Idol Senshi (feat. Hatsune Miku)” (Idol Warrior) by Mitchie M. It features the Vocaloid idol throughout the Gundam franchise in a song reminiscent of different Gundam opening theme songs. (The song's title and the music video's logo are nods to the first Gundam series' title and logo.)

The special illustrations feature Hatsune Miku as different mobile suits seen throughout the Gundam franchise.

gundam_miku_collaboration_02
Image via Art by: Aちき
©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro
gundam_miku_collaboration_03
Image via Art by: DSマイル
Image via Art by: DSマイル
gundam_miku_collaboration_04
Image via Art by: Ixy(いくしー)
Image via Art by: Ixy(いくしー)
gundam_miku_collaboration_05
Image via Art by: neco
Image via Art by: neco
gundam_miku_collaboration_06
Image via Art by: 手島nari
Image via Art by: 手島nari
gundam_miku_collaboration_07
Image via Art by: 手島nari
Image via Art by: 手島nari
gundam_miku_collaboration_08
Image via Art by: 手島nari
Image via Art by: 手島nari

The Gundam x Miku collaboration merchandise items include the Real Grade 1/144 MS-06S Zaku II [Hatsune Miku Ver.] plastic model kit, the Metal Robot Tamashi side MS Strike Freedom Gundam Type II figure, the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Aurora Big Acrylic Stand, the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Figure Zaku Gurumi [Hatsune Miku Ver], the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Mecha Mofugutto Plush Haro, and the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Figure Char Zaku Gurumi [Hatsune Miku Ver]. The Gundam staff has not revealed images of the last three items.

gundam_miku_collaboration_11
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_09
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_10
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info

Other collaboration merchandise items include key chains, cards, pin badges, t-shirts, hats, towels, acrylic stands, the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Banpresto Evolve Gundam Collaboration arcade prize figures, Mobile Suit Gundam Mobile Suit Ensemble Hatsune Miku color ver. mini model kits, and Mobile Suit Gundam Capsule Action Hatsune Miku color ver. prize machine figures.

gundam_miku_collaboration_15
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_16
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_12
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_13
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_14
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info

The Gundam x Hatsune Miku fan art contest opens on March 19 and will last until May 12. Artwork must contain both Gundam and Hatsune Miku elements. As of press time, no information regarding the submission process is available.

gundam_miku_collaboration_17
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info

The Gundam x Hatsune Miku collaboration will also be partnering with the popular arcade games Taiko no Tatsujin and Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 Infinite Boost.

gundam_miku_collaboration_18
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_19
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info

The Gundam.info website also revealed a set of Gundam x Hatsune Miku figures scheduled for release in 2025, for Lucrea Hatsune Miku x Wing Gundam Zero EW and Lucrea Hatsune Miku x OO Gundam.

gundam_miku_collaboration_20
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info
gundam_miku_collaboration_21
Image via www.gundam.info
Image via www.gundam.info

No information for the Hatsune Miku x Gundam Digital Live was available as of press time.

Sources: Gundam 45th Anniversary's X/Twitter account, Gundam x Hatsune Miku's website, Gundam.info's website (link 2), Gundam Channel's YouTube channel

