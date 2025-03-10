Gundam Meets Hatsune Miku on Zaku/Miku Day

Thegets Mikued up for their shared holiday on March 9

As it continues celebrating its 45th anniversary, the Gundam franchise expands its partnership with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku on March 9. The date is no coincidence, since March 9 is both Miku Day and Zaku Day, in honor of Gundam 's enemy mecha Zaku. ("3/9" can be pronounced in Japanese as a wordplay on both "mi-ku" and "za-ku.")

Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Collab

The Gundam x Miku collaboration website posted a new collaboration music video, several collaboration illustrations, collaboration merchandise, a fan art contest, two game collaborations, and an tease for a "Hatsune Miku x Gundam Digital Live" concert. (Hatsune Miku already headlined a concert in the Gundam Metaverse Project in December.)

The music video is for the new Hatsune Miku song titled “Idol Senshi (feat. Hatsune Miku)” (Idol Warrior) by Mitchie M . It features the Vocaloid idol throughout the Gundam franchise in a song reminiscent of different Gundam opening theme songs. (The song's title and the music video's logo are nods to the first Gundam series' title and logo.)

The special illustrations feature Hatsune Miku as different mobile suits seen throughout the Gundam franchise .

Image via Art by: Aちき ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

Image via Art by: Ixy(いくしー) ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

Image via Art by: 手島nari ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

The Gundam x Miku collaboration merchandise items include the Real Grade 1/144 MS-06S Zaku II [Hatsune Miku Ver.] plastic model kit, the Metal Robot Tamashi side MS Strike Freedom Gundam Type II figure, the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Aurora Big Acrylic Stand, the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Figure Zaku Gurumi [Hatsune Miku Ver], the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Mecha Mofugutto Plush Haro, and the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Figure Char Zaku Gurumi [Hatsune Miku Ver]. The Gundam staff has not revealed images of the last three items.

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

Other collaboration merchandise items include key chains, cards, pin badges, t-shirts, hats, towels, acrylic stands, the Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Banpresto Evolve Gundam Collaboration arcade prize figures, Mobile Suit Gundam Mobile Suit Ensemble Hatsune Miku color ver. mini model kits, and Mobile Suit Gundam Capsule Action Hatsune Miku color ver. prize machine figures.

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

The Gundam x Hatsune Miku fan art contest opens on March 19 and will last until May 12. Artwork must contain both Gundam and Hatsune Miku elements. As of press time, no information regarding the submission process is available.

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

The Gundam x Hatsune Miku collaboration will also be partnering with the popular arcade games Taiko no Tatsujin and Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. 2 Infinite Boost .

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

The Gundam.info website also revealed a set of Gundam x Hatsune Miku figures scheduled for release in 2025, for Lucrea Hatsune Miku x Wing Gundam Zero EW and Lucrea Hatsune Miku x OO Gundam .

Image via www.gundam.info ©SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro

No information for the Hatsune Miku x Gundam Digital Live was available as of press time.