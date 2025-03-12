Hololive Announces 2 New Video Games

Get cozy with the forthcoming Puchi Holo no Mura & unnamed mobile game

Popular VTuber agency Hololive announced two video games on Saturday and Sunday. The first game announced is Puchi Holo no Mura Ken to Omise to Inakagurashi (literally, Petit Holo Village: Swords, Shops, and Country Living), in which players can “cultivate fields, go fishing, fight enemies outside the village, craft with materials you collect, set up a shop and do business, and so on.”

The subtitle of Petit Holo Village is



"Swords, Shops, and Country Living"



You can cultivate fields, go fishing, fight enemies outside the village, craft with materials you collect, set up a shop and do business, and so on.

Enjoy your free time with Holo members🏡🌲

The holo indie YouTube channel is streaming a teaser video for the game. The footage shown makes the game appear similar to Nintendo 's Animal Crossing, but with action elements.

The second game announcement from Hololive is an as-yet-unnamed (though teased as "Dreams") mobile game. The game was first announced during the "hololive 6th fes. Color Rise Harmony" event.

🎮✨hololive fes EXPO 25 Information✨🎮



📢Announcement of the large-scale project DREAMS‼

Hololive's first official mobile game📱🎉



A new project announced on stage at the hololive 6th fes. Color Rise Harmony🙌



Stay tuned for more updates👀✨

As of press time, no release date has been announced for either Hololive game.