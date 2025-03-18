Pokémon Franchise Gets LEGOs in 2026

Gotta build 'em all!

No series is safe from LEGO. Nintendo 's franchises already have entered the blocky LEGO realm with sets based on Super Mario Bros. , Animal Crossing , and The Legend of Zelda . Which video game juggernaut is still missing a LEGO set? None other than Pokémon ! Luckily, The Lego Group and The Pokémon Company International have it covered, as the companies announced on Tuesday that LEGOs based on the Pokémon franchise are coming in 2026.

The video teases LEGO bricks based on Pokémon mascot Pikachu, which should be a given. The companies have not revealed anything else yet for the new LEGOs. Could all 1,000+ Pokémon receive LEGO sets? If so, then builders will have their work cut out for them. Gotta build 'em all!

Lego is a regular partner with Nintendo . There are 98 Nintendo products, ranging from standalone sets to expansion sets and character packs from various series. One of the most recent Nintendo sets by Lego is Zelda's Deku Tree set was released in September. There are even sets based on the Game Boy handheld and the NES.

The most recent mainline games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide in November 2022.

The upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A game will launch in late 2025.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series —The Search for Laqua , the second season of the Pokémon: Horizons anime, will begin streaming on April 25 on Netflix . The season premiered on February 7.