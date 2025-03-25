One Piece to Appear at March 30 Borussia Dortmund Football Club Game

Image courtesy of Toei Animation © 尾田栄一郎／集英社 © 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

Voice actor Subaru Kimura announced during the One Piece franchise 's AnimeJapan stage event this past weekend that the anime series will be collaborating with German football club Borussia Dortmund on March 30. (Kimura showed off his German language skills in the process.) The franchise revealed the key visual and played a message from Dortmund left wing Julian Brandt:

The collaboration will happen during the March 30 home game against FSV Mainz. One Piece character Tony Tony Chopper and Dortmund mascot Emma will perform a “Walking act.”

As of press time, Dortmund is 11th in the Bundesliga league. The team has played 26 games with 10 wins, 5 draws, and 11 losses.

One Piece recently collaborated with the Los Angeles Lakers for a One Piece Game Night on February 28. The anime is also scheduled to appear at the April 8 Seattle Mariners baseball game and May 3 Boston Red Sox baseball game. One Piece will also take part in the Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood between April 25 to May 18.