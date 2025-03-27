×
Interest
Spy x Family's First VR/XR Coaster Ride to Debut at Universal Studios Japan

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The experience is set to open on July 1

spyfamily_usj
Image via x.com
©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY 製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios.

The Universal Studios Japan (USJ) theme park announced on Thursday it is collaborating with the popular anime series SPY×FAMILY. USJ will add the franchise's first VR/XR roller-coaster featuring a secret mission with the Forger family, a street ride featuring the students of Eden Academy, and “park rally” featuring a voice guide from the Forger family.

Next mission destination:

USJ ‼🌎


The exciting ultimate mission begins now as you join the Forger family in 360-degree VR video and a high-speed coaster!

Use your brilliant moves to defeat enemy spies.
Detect an accident before it happens…!?

SPY×FAMILY XR ride starts on July 1!

※ The site will be released at 8am today

＼Website Open／
This collaboration with SPY x FAMILY is…

Go on a secret mission with the Forger family🕶
XR Ride

Have fun with the students of Eden School🎢
Story Ride

You can also enjoy the heartwarming voices of the Forger family🔊
Park Rally

Summer-only tickets with special bonus is also available⛱
https://usj.co.jp/web/ja/jp/even

The attractions will open on July 1 and run until January 4, 2026. The site also states more information regarding the park rally will be available in the future.

USJ recently announced a collaboration with The Apothecary Diaries on March 21. Details are limited for the collaboration, but it will run in conjunction with the SPY x FAMILY collaboration.

Sources: Universal Studios Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2), Universal Studios Japan's website, Mantan Web

