Interest
Spy x Family's First VR/XR Coaster Ride to Debut at Universal Studios Japan
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Universal Studios Japan (USJ) theme park announced on Thursday it is collaborating with the popular anime series SPY×FAMILY. USJ will add the franchise's first VR/XR roller-coaster featuring a secret mission with the Forger family, a street ride featuring the students of Eden Academy, and “park rally” featuring a voice guide from the Forger family.
次のミッション先は— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) March 26, 2025
／
USJ‼🌎
＼
360度VR映像×高速コースターで
フォージャー家と共に挑むワクワクの究極ミッションが今始まる！
華麗なアクションで敵スパイを蹴散らし、
アクシデントを事前に察知…！？
SPY×FAMILY XRライドは7/1から！
※サイト公開は本日8時#SPY_FAMILY #USJ pic.twitter.com/PoT7FWwavS
Next mission destination:
／
USJ ‼🌎
＼
The exciting ultimate mission begins now as you join the Forger family in 360-degree VR video and a high-speed coaster!
Use your brilliant moves to defeat enemy spies.
Detect an accident before it happens…!?
SPY×FAMILY XR ride starts on July 1!
※ The site will be released at 8am today
＼WEBサイト公開／— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) March 26, 2025
今回の『#SPY_FAMILY』とのコラボは…
フォージャー家と極秘ミッションに挑む 🕶
『XRライド』
イーデン校の生徒達と大はしゃぎ 🎢
『ストーリーライド』
フォージャー家のほっこりボイスも楽しめる 🔊
『パークラリー』
夏限定の特典付きチケットも⛱https://t.co/8HDimqCtH8 pic.twitter.com/HWWPZSWkmB
＼Website Open／
This collaboration with SPY x FAMILY is…
Go on a secret mission with the Forger family🕶
XR Ride
Have fun with the students of Eden School🎢
Story Ride
You can also enjoy the heartwarming voices of the Forger family🔊
Park Rally
Summer-only tickets with special bonus is also available⛱
https://usj.co.jp/web/ja/jp/even
The attractions will open on July 1 and run until January 4, 2026. The site also states more information regarding the park rally will be available in the future.
USJ recently announced a collaboration with The Apothecary Diaries on March 21. Details are limited for the collaboration, but it will run in conjunction with the SPY x FAMILY collaboration.
Sources: Universal Studios Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2), Universal Studios Japan's website, Mantan Web