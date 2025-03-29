YOASOBI, Voice Actor, YouTuber, & VTuber Discover 30 Years of PlayStation

Image via blog.ja.playstation.com © 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Japanese pop duo YOASOBI celebrated three decades of PlayStation with a new commercial on March 21. It features the new song “Players” which YOASOBI based on the theme of "Memory of Play."

The commercial follows the characters Maru, Peke, and Ki3 as they take a rollercoaster ride through the world of PlayStation games. Their journey begins when they find a “mysterious memory card” at a game shop run by Peke's grandfather. After inserting the memory card into a PlayStation system, the characters are sent on their “'Play Has No Limit' train journey, racing through the world of games, rollercoaster-style, from the " PlayStation " to the "Other Station."

Kenichi Yoshida designed the characters, as portrayed by voice actor Nanase Nishino (Maru), VTuber Usada Pekora (Peke), and YouTube personality Kiyo (Ki3).

The ad is part of Project: Memory Card, which was born from the idea of “saving PlayStation memories in music.” PlayStation subsequently reached out to YOASOBI to create a song based on the games you wish you could forget — so you can relive the wonderful experience of playing it for the first time, all over again. PlayStation and YOASOBI began taking suggestions through the X hashtag 記憶を消してもう一度やりたいゲーム (kioku o keshite moichido yaritai game) on December 3.