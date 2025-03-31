Seattle Mariners to Hold One Piece Night

The Straw Hat Pirates are joining the Mariners?!

Image courtesy of Toei Animation ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Last Tuesday, Toei Animation announced that the One Piece anime series is partnering with the Seattle Mariners baseball team for a One Piece Night. The event will take place on April 8 at T-Mobile Park and feature the Mariners facing the Houston Astros in the first game in a three-game series.

Seattle Mariners' ticket holders will receive a Mariner-themed One Piece t-shirt and enjoy “pregame activations at Victory Hall.” The Mariners' site also showcased Julio Rodriguez, a well-known anime fan and Mariners center fielder, in the One Piece t-shirt:

Lisa Yamatoya, Senior Director, Global Marketing for Toei Animation Inc. , said in a March 18 press release, “We're thrilled to team-up with the Seattle Mariners for ONE PIECE Night this April. We can't wait to bring this event to both anime and baseball fans at T-Mobile Park. It's sure to be a great night”

In turn, Liz McCloskey, Mariners Director of Sales Development & Group Events, commented, “We're excited to collaborate with Toei Animation on ONE PIECE to provide our fans with another fun ticket special at T-Mobile Park. Mariners baseball offers something for everyone over the course of the summer, and we are thrilled to provide our community with unique collaborations at the ballpark all season long.”

After One Piece Night, the Mariners will host an Anime Day on April 13. The Anime Day event is in partnership with Sakura Con. Ticket holders will receive a limited-edition Mariner-themed Anime Aloha Shirt, and a US$5.00 donation will be made to ANCEA/Sakura-con for every ticket sold.

The Boston Red Sox will host their second One Piece Theme Day on May 3. The baseball team held a One Piece Day last August to celebrate the anime's 25th anniversary with a cosplay event, a performance by the Magnificent Danger band, and a limited-edition Monkey D. Luffy bobblehead “repping a Red Sox uniform.”