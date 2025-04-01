×
Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Dragon Quest, Palworld, FF7: Ever Crisis, Rilakkuma, Azur Lane, Go, Go, Loser Ranger!, The Big O, & more!

The best April Fool's Day "jokes" are the ones that make us laugh on April 1 — then make us gasp on April 2 when we realize that's actually, legitimately real. Do you think of any this year's pranks are for real?

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／

"Wow! You stretch like a cat, Nonopi!"

Will Nonopi stretch even more with likes and reposts…?

1 like: 1m
1 repost: 3m

＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／

Nonoa surpassed Mount Fuji!🗻

Depending on the total number of likes and reposts, more illustrations may be released…!?

1 like: 1m 1 repost: 3m

The original illustration is here👇
https://x.com/riristage_PR/status/1906723305572519946

＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／

Nonoa, to the sky✈

Depending on the total number of likes and reposts, more illustrations may be released…!?

1 like: 1m 1 repost: 3m

The original illustration is here👇
https://x.com/riristage_PR/status/1906723305572519946

＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／

Finally in Space 🛸

Depending on the total number of likes and reposts, more illustrations may be released…!?

1 like: 1m 1 repost: 3m

The original illustration is here👇
https://x.com/riristage_PR/status/1906723305572519946

＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／

Nonoa seems to have had a good dream😴

Thank you so much for participating in the challenge!
To commemorate this, we will be giving away 10 Premium Gacha Tickets to everyone 🎁✨

Serial code👇
[25nonooooooopi41]

▼Click here to enter information
https://ririsa-riristage.com/special/present-form/

▼Expires on
4/3 (Thu) 23:59

◤Wallpaper present◢

We will be giving away free Nobinobi Nonopi wallpapers!
Please use it✨

Azur Lane

【New Program】
"We've turned out strange!"
"That's good enough for today."
"Laffey's sleepy already…"
"Let's all have fun together!"

This is what you…want?
Broadcast begins in the year 5202!

/／
New Azur Lane anime
Azur Lane Slow Reincarnation! production green-lit✨
\＼

This time, it's not a home port,
but a great adventure in another world!?⚔️🧙

The key visual, PV, and website have also been released!!
https://2nd.azurlane-bisoku.jp

Bono Bono

"Welcome!!"
By chance, he wanders into a host club called "Bono Bono Forest."

The hosts there are top notch.

"I want to make you No. 1 in this forest!!"

Finally, an otome game based on Bono Bono has been announced!
🌳Welcome to Bono Bono's Love Love Forest -IKE IKE ONII FOREST- 🌳

Dragon Quest

Today's April Fool's🤡
It's the day when the number of posts you can't tell are true or false increases…

I'll leave the Mirror of Ra there to show the true form.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

【Opening Announcement】

.˚ ⊹⁺ ‧ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ‧ ⁺ ⊹ ˚.
April 1 Announcement　
　Ever Crisis Academy
Opening today!
.˚ ⊹⁺ ‧ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ‧ ⁺ ⊹ ˚.

Two new schools opening in Midgar City!
Please take a look at our students' daily lives!

https://jp.ffviiec.com/ec-academy

Fuyu Azauma (Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota)

Kashiwada-san, who doesn't show his face, and Ota-kun, who shows his face.
Gal games and otome games
Scheduled for release in 20026!!🌸

Who will you go after?

Go, Go, Loser Ranger!

❤💛💚----Go, Go, Loser Ranger!: Dream School Arc The Movie
Scheduled for release on April 13, 5202💚💛❤

Survive the onslaught of the strongest heroines💫
A slightly dangerous dream school romantic comedy begins💞

"What on earth is going to happen to my life?!"

Masami Ōbari

#Silently posting a photo from a year ago
#AprilFools
#Bravern #Fryber #Bravern

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

＼＼＼＼｜｜｜｜／／／／
I won't let go of you!
I'll never let you go!!
／／／／｜｜｜｜＼＼＼＼

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved
Release announcement!?🎥

Sachiko Kobayashi goes wild in 2D 💥
Special visual released🐉🔥

Kanna with sad eyes🐉
The impressive image of Sachiko Kobayashi reaching out her hand✨

Be sure to check out the official website👀
https://maidragon.jp/movie/

April Fool The Maid Dragon movie opens on Friday, June 27!

Palworld

Red Cat Ramen

◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇
Red Cat Ramen
Nameneko collaboration green-lit?!
◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇

Red Cat Ramen cats appears in Nameneko costumes🏍
Maybe there's more information…?🍜

Rilakkuma

I became a macho man 💪

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

୨୧┈┈┈┈

ʚIdol project begins!?ɞ

A Once in a Millennium Angel Appears

┈┈┈┈୨୧

"You're my best stan"

This is the idol Mahiru, drawn by Kanna Hirayama🎤✨

There may be something more in the future…⁉️
Stay tuned for more updates👏💖

The Big O

Negotiator "Schwarz Wald"

Yuji (Farming Life in Another World)

Recently, the Nagoya City Council decided to build a giant statue of Lime, the heroine of Saber Marionette J, on the site of the "Hishou" monument in front of Nagoya Station. It is scheduled to be completed in 2035.

Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
