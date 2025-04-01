Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The best April Fool's Day "jokes" are the ones that make us laugh on April 1 — then make us gasp on April 2 when we realize that's actually, legitimately real. Do you think of any this year's pranks are for real?
2.5 Dimensional Seduction
＼\ #のびのびののぴチャレンジ /／— 『2.5次元の誘惑 天使たちのステージ』(リリステ) 公式 (@riristage_PR) March 31, 2025
「わー！ののぴってネコみたいに伸びるんだね！」
いいねとリポストでののぴがもっと伸びる……？
1いいね：1m
1リポスト：3ｍ#リリステ #にごリリ #nigoriri #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/t9wLLE4GTS
＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／
"Wow! You stretch like a cat, Nonopi!"
Will Nonopi stretch even more with likes and reposts…?
1 like: 1m
1 repost: 3m
＼\ #のびのびののぴチャレンジ /／— 『2.5次元の誘惑 天使たちのステージ』(リリステ) 公式 (@riristage_PR) March 31, 2025
ノノアが富士山超えを達成！🗻
いいねとリポストの合計数に応じて、さらにイラストが公開されるかも……！？
1いいね：1m
1リポスト：3ｍ
元イラストはこちら👇️https://t.co/PX0xaeRzgc#リリステ #にごリリ #nigoriri #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/8ARSjVyjKs
＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／
Nonoa surpassed Mount Fuji!🗻
Depending on the total number of likes and reposts, more illustrations may be released…!?
1 like: 1m 1 repost: 3m
The original illustration is here👇
https://x.com/riristage_PR/status/1906723305572519946
＼\ #のびのびののぴチャレンジ /／— 『2.5次元の誘惑 天使たちのステージ』(リリステ) 公式 (@riristage_PR) March 31, 2025
ノノア、大空へ✈
いいねとリポストの合計数に応じて、さらにイラストが公開されるかも……！？
1いいね：1m
1リポスト：3ｍ
元イラストはこちら👇️https://t.co/PX0xaeRzgc#リリステ #にごリリ #nigoriri #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/YKB5ylQ9jj
＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／
Nonoa, to the sky✈
Depending on the total number of likes and reposts, more illustrations may be released…!?
1 like: 1m 1 repost: 3m
The original illustration is here👇
https://x.com/riristage_PR/status/1906723305572519946
＼\ #のびのびののぴチャレンジ /／— 『2.5次元の誘惑 天使たちのステージ』(リリステ) 公式 (@riristage_PR) April 1, 2025
ついに宇宙へ🛸
どこまで行ってしまうのか……！？
1いいね：1m
1リポスト：3ｍ
元イラストはこちら👇️https://t.co/PX0xaeRzgc#リリステ #にごリリ #nigoriri #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/HQHMaWnIyr
＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／
Finally in Space 🛸
Depending on the total number of likes and reposts, more illustrations may be released…!?
1 like: 1m 1 repost: 3m
The original illustration is here👇
https://x.com/riristage_PR/status/1906723305572519946
＼\ #のびのびののぴチャレンジ /／— 『2.5次元の誘惑 天使たちのステージ』(リリステ) 公式 (@riristage_PR) April 1, 2025
ノノアは良い夢を見ていたようです😴
チャレンジへのたくさんのご参加ありがとうございました！
記念として皆さまにプレミアムガチャチケット×10をプレゼントいたします🎁✨️
シリアルコード👇️
【25nonooooooopi41】
▼公式サイトでの入力はこちらから… pic.twitter.com/2NsuiCVqz9
＼\ Nobinobi Nonopi Challenge /／
Nonoa seems to have had a good dream😴
Thank you so much for participating in the challenge!
To commemorate this, we will be giving away 10 Premium Gacha Tickets to everyone 🎁✨
Serial code👇
[25nonooooooopi41]
▼Click here to enter information
https://ririsa-riristage.com/special/present-form/
▼Expires on
4/3 (Thu) 23:59
◤壁紙プレゼント◢— 『2.5次元の誘惑 天使たちのステージ』(リリステ) 公式 (@riristage_PR) April 1, 2025
のびのびののぴの壁紙をプレゼントいたします！
ぜひお使いください✨️#リリステ #にごリリ #nigoriri #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/eUIagS2wv0
◤Wallpaper present◢
We will be giving away free Nobinobi Nonopi wallpapers!
Please use it✨
Azur Lane
【新番組】— アズールレーン公式 (@azurlane_staff) March 31, 2025
「私たち、変な姿になっちゃった！？」
「今日はそれでいい、です」
「ラフィー、もう眠い……」
「せっかくだし、みんなで一緒に楽しもうよ！」
これが君が望む…あれ？
5202年放送開始にゃ！#アズールレーン pic.twitter.com/XiUkOBysF6
【New Program】
"We've turned out strange!"
"That's good enough for today."
"Laffey's sleepy already…"
"Let's all have fun together!"
This is what you…want?
Broadcast begins in the year 5202!
/／#アズールレーン 新作アニメ— TVアニメ『アズールレーン びそくぜんしんっ！』公式 (@azurlane_bisoku) March 31, 2025
『アズールレーン びそくてんせいっ！』制作決定✨️
\＼
今回は、母港じゃなくて
異世界での大冒険＜びそくてんせいっ＞――!?⚔️🧙
キービジュアル＆PV、ホームページも公開です！！https://t.co/1cRR2txsYY#エイプリルフール#びそくアニメ pic.twitter.com/7rfZB3xZ5b
/／
New Azur Lane anime
Azur Lane Slow Reincarnation! production green-lit✨
\＼
This time, it's not a home port,
but a great adventure in another world!?⚔️🧙
The key visual, PV, and website have also been released!!
https://2nd.azurlane-bisoku.jp
Bono Bono
「いらっしゃいませ！！」— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) March 31, 2025
偶然、足を踏み入れたホストクラブ【ぼのぼのの森】。
そこで出会った一流のホストたち。
「貴方をこの森のNo.1 にしたい！！」
ついに『ぼのぼの』から乙女ゲームが登場！
🌳ようこそ ぼのぼのとラブラブの森へ-IKE IKE ONII FOREST-🌳 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/2qN0ZPDs4C
"Welcome!!"
By chance, he wanders into a host club called "Bono Bono Forest."
The hosts there are top notch.
"I want to make you No. 1 in this forest!!"
Finally, an otome game based on Bono Bono has been announced!
🌳Welcome to Bono Bono's Love Love Forest -IKE IKE ONII FOREST- 🌳
Dragon Quest
本日は #エイプリルフール 🤡— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) March 31, 2025
嘘か本当か分からないポストが増える日なので…
真実の姿を映し出す「ラーのかがみ」置いておきますね。#ドラゴンクエスト pic.twitter.com/KGkk0YWRba
Today's April Fool's🤡
It's the day when the number of posts you can't tell are true or false increases…
I'll leave the Mirror of Ra there to show the true form.
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
【開校のお知らせ】— FFVIIエバークライシス | FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_JP) March 31, 2025
.˚⊹⁺‧┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈‧⁺ ⊹˚.
#4月1日公開情報
#エバクラ学園
本日開校！
.˚⊹⁺‧┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈‧⁺ ⊹˚.
御土我留(みっどがる)市に新たな学園が2校開校！
生徒の日常を是非ご覧ください！https://t.co/AV3ZWq6ekl#FF7EC
【Opening Announcement】
.˚ ⊹⁺ ‧ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ‧ ⁺ ⊹ ˚.
April 1 Announcement
Ever Crisis Academy
Opening today!
.˚ ⊹⁺ ‧ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ‧ ⁺ ⊹ ˚.
Two new schools opening in Midgar City!
Please take a look at our students' daily lives!
https://jp.ffviiec.com/ec-academy
Fuyu Azauma (Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota)
「顔に出ない柏田さんと顔に出る太田君」— 東ふゆ@柏田さんアニメ化 (@fukuma333) March 31, 2025
ギャルゲー＆乙女ゲー
20026年発売決定！！🌸
キミは誰を攻略するーー？#エイプリルフール#柏田さんと太田君 pic.twitter.com/HdFdqSTl67
Kashiwada-san, who doesn't show his face, and Ota-kun, who shows his face.
Gal games and otome games
Scheduled for release in 20026!!🌸
Who will you go after?
Go, Go, Loser Ranger!
❤💛💚ーーーーーーーーーー— TVアニメ『戦隊大失格』公式💥4月13日より2ndシーズン放送開始💥 (@anime_sentai) March 31, 2025
劇場版 『戦隊大失格 夢の学園編』
5202年13月4日公開予定
ーーーーーーーーーー💚💛❤
最強ヒロインたちの猛攻を切り抜けろっ💫
ちょっとキケンな夢の学園ラブコメ開幕💞
「俺の人生、一体どうなっちまうんだーー！？」#アニメ戦隊大失格 #夢の学園編… pic.twitter.com/TiDr666g29
❤💛💚----Go, Go, Loser Ranger!: Dream School Arc The Movie
Scheduled for release on April 13, 5202💚💛❤
Survive the onslaught of the strongest heroines💫
A slightly dangerous dream school romantic comedy begins💞
"What on earth is going to happen to my life?!"
Masami Ōbari
#無言で1年前の写真を貼る#エイプリルフール#ブレイバーン #フライパーン #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/rRPHiBO4P8— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) March 31, 2025
#Silently posting a photo from a year ago
#AprilFools
#Bravern #Fryber #Bravern
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
＼＼＼＼｜｜｜｜／／／／— 映画『小林さちこのメイドラゴン さみしがりやの竜』公式 (@maidragon_anime) March 31, 2025
この手を離さない！
絶対に離さないわ！！
／／／／｜｜｜｜＼＼＼＼
映画『#小林さちこのメイドラゴン さみしがりやの竜』
公開決定！？🎥
小林幸子が2次元で大暴れ💥
スペシャルビジュアルを公開🐉🔥
悲しげな目をしているカンナ🐉
力強く手を差し伸べる小林幸子が… pic.twitter.com/vnLJ3BW19H
＼＼＼＼｜｜｜｜／／／／
I won't let go of you!
I'll never let you go!!
／／／／｜｜｜｜＼＼＼＼
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved
Release announcement!?🎥
Sachiko Kobayashi goes wild in 2D 💥
Special visual released🐉🔥
Kanna with sad eyes🐉
The impressive image of Sachiko Kobayashi reaching out her hand✨
Be sure to check out the official website👀
https://maidragon.jp/movie/
April Fool The Maid Dragon movie opens on Friday, June 27!
Palworld
🚨Steam Page Live🚨— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 31, 2025
A Palworld school romance VN?! 💕
Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~https://t.co/tXgVcWyTbn
The new trailer introduces new characters!💗
Wishlist NOW on Steam 📌 pic.twitter.com/m5nw6nFJZA
Red Cat Ramen
◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇— TVアニメ『ラーメン赤猫』公式 (@ramenakaneko) March 31, 2025
TVアニメ『#ラーメン赤猫』と#なめ猫 がコラボ決定？！
◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇
「ラーメン赤猫」の職猫が"なめ猫衣装"で登場🏍
更なる情報がある...かも...?🍜#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/rbpuHqv20e
◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇
Red Cat Ramen
Nameneko collaboration green-lit?!
◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇◆◇
Red Cat Ramen cats appears in Nameneko costumes🏍
Maybe there's more information…?🍜
Rilakkuma
マッチョになりました💪#だらだらしてただけなのに#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/zmLDXdbh4l— リラックマごゆるりサイト公式 (@rilakkuma_gyr) April 1, 2025
I became a macho man 💪
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
୨୧┈┈┈┈— TVアニメ『お隣の天使様にいつの間にか駄目人間にされていた件』【公式】 (@tenshisama_PR) March 31, 2025
ʚアイドルプロジェクト始動！？ɞ
1000年に一度の天使様登場
┈┈┈┈୨୧
「あなたは私にとって最強の推し」#平山寛菜 さん描き下ろしの
アイドル真昼です🎤✨
今後もなにかあるかも…⁉️
続報をお楽しみに👏💖#お隣の天使様#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/oURk2dGX67
୨୧┈┈┈┈
ʚIdol project begins!?ɞ
A Once in a Millennium Angel Appears
┈┈┈┈୨୧
"You're my best stan"
This is the idol Mahiru, drawn by Kanna Hirayama🎤✨
There may be something more in the future…⁉️
Stay tuned for more updates👏💖
The Big O
ネゴシエイター ”シュバルツ・バルト”#ビッグオー #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/yjjhWyr5Bo— 『THE ビッグオー』【公式】 (@Big_O_info) March 31, 2025
Negotiator "Schwarz Wald"
Yuji (Farming Life in Another World)
先日、名古屋市議会にて名古屋駅前にあったモニュメント「飛翔」跡地にセイバーマリオネットＪのヒロイン「ライム」の巨大な像が建設されることが決定しました。完成予定は2035年を予定しています。#セイバーマリオネットJ #ライム#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/DI4B2IEEmX— ﾕｳｽﾞｨ 異世界のんびり農家の日常5巻発売中 (@y_yujirushi) March 31, 2025
Recently, the Nagoya City Council decided to build a giant statue of Lime, the heroine of Saber Marionette J, on the site of the "Hishou" monument in front of Nagoya Station. It is scheduled to be completed in 2035.
Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!