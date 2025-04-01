Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part IV

The newest anime season is here! Check our reviews for Catch Me at the Ballpark!, Once Upon a Witch's Death, Sword of the Demon Hunter, and The Unaware Atelier Meister.

― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2025 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics writes up their impressions instantly, to be posted here as they go along. Each critic will cover as many shows as they can ha...