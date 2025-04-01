Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As if April Fool's Day wasn't chaotic enough, April 1 is also the official start of the fiscal year in Japan. Between all the executive shuffling and dry stock transactions reports, workers let off steam with jokes like these:
Blue Lock
＼🌾稲穂:新ゲームリリース🌾／— ブルーロック『BLAZE BATTLE』公式 (@BLUELOCK_BLAZE) March 31, 2025
ブルーロック『BLAZE BATTLE』は、このたび１周年を迎えたことに際し、本日より大幅にゲームをリニューアルさせていただくこととなりました！
その名も、グリーンロック『BLAZE FARM』… pic.twitter.com/K9KDm8Dfus
＼🌾Inaho: New Game! release🌾／
To celebrate its first anniversary, Blue Rock's BLAZE BATTLE will be undergoing a major game renewal starting today!
The name is Green Rock BLAZE FARM
Having given up on producing the world's best striker, Ego decides to step up and make Japanese agriculture the best in the world!?
Farmers gathered at the Green Rock farm strive to produce 1/300th the quality of their branded rice!
Ego… Who's going to become the Megoist? ⁉️🍚
Bungo Stray Dogs
【四月莫迦】— アニメ「文豪ストレイドッグス」公式 (@bungosd_anime) March 31, 2025
📖教えて！織田教育実習生🖊
国語科の教育実習生・織田作之助。
学園での教育実習が二週間が経過した頃、森教頭から一通の手紙が届いた——。https://t.co/FFLqckkHm2#bungosd pic.twitter.com/JL8mh4dV3g
【April Fool】
📖Teach me! Student teacher Oda🖊
Sakunosuke Oda, a student teacher in the Japanese language department.
Two weeks into his teaching practice at the school, he received a letter from Vice Principal Mori.
https://bungosd.com
Doraemon
なんと、あの絵が、芸術的価値を認められたみたい✨#エイプリルフール#映画ドラえもん#のび太の絵世界物語 pic.twitter.com/0CHQYWe9xN— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) March 31, 2025
It seems like that painting has been recognized for its artistic value✨
Dragon Ball
＼新型スマホ開発中…／— ドラゴンボールオフィシャル (@DB_official_jp) April 1, 2025
「「ドラゴンレーダーフォン」」発売予定！？
⭐いつでもどこでもドラゴンボールの位置が分かる
⭐願いをかなえてくれる最新AI搭載
⭐戦闘力の登録が可能
発売をお楽しみに！#エイプリルフール#ドラゴンボール公式 #ドラゴンボール #dragonball pic.twitter.com/POS8qFFElQ
＼New smartphone under development…／
"Dragon Radar Phone" slated for sale!?
⭐You can find the location of the Dragon Balls anytime, anywhere
⭐ Equipped with the latest AI that will make your wishes come true
⭐Power Levels can be registered
Stay tuned for the release!
Dragon Musume ni Naritaku Nai!
【特報】— マジック：ザ・ギャザリング (@mtgjp) March 31, 2025
ドラ娘の世界とタルキール次元が繋がった！？
＜#ドラゴン娘になりたくないっ！＞
夢のコラボスピンオフが劇場アニメ化決定❤
ドラ娘生徒会、ウギン、そして龍王たちが
この春映画館に"龍の嵐"を巻き起こす──！
#mtgjp #MTGTarkir #ドラ娘 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/i2yXeWaJ6Y
【Special Report】
The world of Dragon Musume and the plane of Tarkir are connected?!
＜Dragon Musume ni Naritaku Nai!＞
The dream collaboration spin-off will be made into an animated film❤
Dragon Musume Student Council, Ugin, and the Dragon Kings will bring a "dragon storm" to movie theaters this spring!
Dynamic Planning (Gō Nagai)
「サイボーグ009vsデビルマン」に続き、— 【公式】ダイナミック企画株式会社 (@mazingo_info) March 31, 2025
10年振りの2025年4月1日「サイボーグ009」と「キューティーハニー」のコラボが決定！
その名も「サイボーグ0082」連載開始！！？
ホビージャパンWEBで本日連載開始の「キューティーハニーNova」も併せて注目！https://t.co/Pdd3GWBrDK#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/pzlf2N6FpX
Following Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman,
A crossover between Cyborg 009 and Cutie Honey has been decided for April 1, 2025, the first in 10 years!
The series is titled Cyborg 0082 and has begun serialization!!?
Also check out Cutie Honey Nova, which starts serialization today on Hobby Japan WEB!
https://hjweb.jp/article/2034443/
FRAGARIA MEMORIES (Sanrio
◤号外◢— フラガリアメモリーズ 【サンリオ公式】 (@fragaria_sanrio) April 1, 2025
黒の大陸のフラガリアの「推士(おし)」たちをお届けしよう。
全員様子がおかしいものの、普段と実態は変わっていないという国民の声も。
（「FRAGARIA Times」記者）#フラガリアメモリーズ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/78PHMmrRCE
◤Extra edition◢
Let us introduce you to the "Oshi" of Fragaria from the Black Continent.
Although everyone seems to be acting strangely, some citizens say things are no different from usual.
(“FRAGARIA Times” reporter)
GNOSIA
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢— グノーシア公式 (@gnosia_off) April 1, 2025
📢本日4️⃣月1️⃣日
#エイプリルフール につき
🚨"嘘つき"大量発生中🚨
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
"グノーシア"ではない人間も噓をつく日・・・
SQちゃんから皆さんへの
大事なメッセージ ♥⚠️#グノーシア #gnosia pic.twitter.com/cmVQlRoJSE
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
📢 Today, 4️⃣/1️⃣
is April Fool's
🚨There is a mass outbreak of "liars"🚨
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
The day when even people who are not "Gnosia" will lie…
An important message from SQ-chan to everyone♥⚠️
Haruka Sagawa (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-)
エイプリルフールおまけ pic.twitter.com/YyzbFMMN1u— 佐川 (@sw_8a6u) April 1, 2025
April Fool's Bonus
Kunio-kun (River City)
📽️ #くにおくん 最新情報😯— くにおくん公式アカウント (@Kunio_Kun_PR) March 31, 2025
ひろし初監督作品【ゾンビをなめるな！】映画化決定⁉
夢見町でゾンビ映画の撮影をしていた「ひろし」に、突如本物の不良が襲い掛かる。リアルな喧嘩を目の当たりにした「くにお」はゾンビ役を忘れて大喜びし…#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/ztHTAAt7hA
📽️Kunio-kun Latest Information😯
Hiroshi's first directorial work One Delinquent of the Dead: Don't Underestimate the Zombies! to be made into a movie⁉
While "Hiroshi" was shooting a zombie movie in Yumemicho, he was suddenly attacked by real delinquents. "Kunio" was so happy to see the fight he forgot about his role as a zombie…
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These
ㅤㅤㅤ┈┈┈┈┈🌸— 銀河英雄伝説DieNeueThese (@gineidenanime) April 1, 2025
ㅤㅤㅤ2025年4月1日放送開始
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ┈┈┈┈┈🌸
公式スピンオフ「銀河英雄伝説 DIE NAGEL THESE」
《ネイルのイメージモデルに就任した８名の物語が始まる——。》#ノイエ銀英伝 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/9BsqCGqbRb
┈┈┈┈┈🌸
Starts on April 1, 2025
┈┈┈┈┈🌸
Official spin-off Legend of the Galactic Heroes: DIE NAGEL THESE
"The story of the eight people who were appointed as fingernail models begins…"
Level-5
Mr. Osomatsu
🌸「おそ松さん」からのお知らせ🌸— 「おそ松さん」公式アカウント (@osomatsu_PR) April 1, 2025
新シリーズ「盆栽松さん」2025年放送決定⁉️#おそ松さん #盆栽松さん #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/vjxyu1g0E2
🌸Notice from Osomatsu-san🌸
New series Bonsai Matsu-san to be broadcast in 2025⁉️
Pop Team Epic
●キービジュアル公開●— アニメ「ポプテピピック」公式 (@hoshiiro_anime) March 31, 2025
これは、夢と希望の物語（ただのクソ）―――。
-----------------------------------
「ポプテピピック(?)」
20XX年、何かが始動⁉
-----------------------------------#ポプテピピック #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/EZf2gwKBdO
● Key visual released●
This is a story of dreams and hope (just crap)――
-----------------------------------
Pop Team Epic (?)
In the year 20XX, something begins⁉
-----------------------------------
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
🚨超巨大怪異が出現🚨— 「地縛少年花子くん」公式 (@hanakokun_info) April 1, 2025
対策班はこの怪異を『THE もっけ』と呼称
『THE もっけ』はその姿を見せつけるかのように、街中で大暴れしています
さらに全国各地で目撃情報が！？#もっけ#花子くん#花子くんアニメ#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/xhAfttgrzq
🚨A gigantic monster appeared🚨
The task force calls this phenomenon The Mokke.
"The Mokke" is wreaking havoc in the city as if to show off its true form.
Furthermore, there have been reports of sightings all over the country!
