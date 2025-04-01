×
Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dragon Ball, Blue Lock, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Mr. Osomatsu, Doraemon, Pop Team Epic, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, & more!

As if April Fool's Day wasn't chaotic enough, April 1 is also the official start of the fiscal year in Japan. Between all the executive shuffling and dry stock transactions reports, workers let off steam with jokes like these:

Blue Lock

＼🌾Inaho: New Game! release🌾／
To celebrate its first anniversary, Blue Rock's BLAZE BATTLE will be undergoing a major game renewal starting today!

The name is Green Rock BLAZE FARM

Having given up on producing the world's best striker, Ego decides to step up and make Japanese agriculture the best in the world!?
Farmers gathered at the Green Rock farm strive to produce 1/300th the quality of their branded rice!
Ego… Who's going to become the Megoist? ⁉️🍚

Bungo Stray Dogs

【April Fool】
📖Teach me! Student teacher Oda🖊

Sakunosuke Oda, a student teacher in the Japanese language department.
Two weeks into his teaching practice at the school, he received a letter from Vice Principal Mori.

https://bungosd.com

Doraemon

It seems like that painting has been recognized for its artistic value✨

Dragon Ball

＼New smartphone under development…／

"Dragon Radar Phone" slated for sale!?

⭐You can find the location of the Dragon Balls anytime, anywhere
⭐ Equipped with the latest AI that will make your wishes come true
⭐Power Levels can be registered

Stay tuned for the release!

Dragon Musume ni Naritaku Nai!

【Special Report】

The world of Dragon Musume and the plane of Tarkir are connected?!
＜Dragon Musume ni Naritaku Nai!＞
The dream collaboration spin-off will be made into an animated film❤

Dragon Musume Student Council, Ugin, and the Dragon Kings will bring a "dragon storm" to movie theaters this spring!

Dynamic Planning (Gō Nagai)

Following Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman,
A crossover between Cyborg 009 and Cutie Honey has been decided for April 1, 2025, the first in 10 years!
The series is titled Cyborg 0082 and has begun serialization!!?

Also check out Cutie Honey Nova, which starts serialization today on Hobby Japan WEB!
https://hjweb.jp/article/2034443/

FRAGARIA MEMORIES (Sanrio

◤Extra edition◢
Let us introduce you to the "Oshi" of Fragaria from the Black Continent.
Although everyone seems to be acting strangely, some citizens say things are no different from usual.
(“FRAGARIA Times” reporter)

GNOSIA

◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢
　　📢 Today, 4️⃣/1️⃣
is April Fool's
🚨There is a mass outbreak of "liars"🚨
◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢

The day when even people who are not "Gnosia" will lie…

An important message from SQ-chan to everyone♥⚠️

Haruka Sagawa (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-)

April Fool's Bonus

Kunio-kun (River City)

📽️Kunio-kun Latest Information😯
Hiroshi's first directorial work One Delinquent of the Dead: Don't Underestimate the Zombies! to be made into a movie⁉

While "Hiroshi" was shooting a zombie movie in Yumemicho, he was suddenly attacked by real delinquents. "Kunio" was so happy to see the fight he forgot about his role as a zombie…

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

┈┈┈┈┈🌸
Starts on April 1, 2025
┈┈┈┈┈🌸

Official spin-off Legend of the Galactic Heroes: DIE NAGEL THESE
"The story of the eight people who were appointed as fingernail models begins…"

Level-5

Mr. Osomatsu

🌸Notice from Osomatsu-san🌸

New series Bonsai Matsu-san to be broadcast in 2025⁉️

Pop Team Epic

● Key visual released●

This is a story of dreams and hope (just crap)――

-----------------------------------
Pop Team Epic (?)
In the year 20XX, something begins⁉
-----------------------------------

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

🚨A gigantic monster appeared🚨

The task force calls this phenomenon The Mokke.

"The Mokke" is wreaking havoc in the city as if to show off its true form.

Furthermore, there have been reports of sightings all over the country!

Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part III
