Gundam Wing Rings in 30th Anniversary With New Key Visual
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Mobile Suit Gundam Wing staff announced the launch of the anime's 30th anniversary project on April 1. A website debuted for news and announcements on the project, and it revealed the anniversary's new visual, featuring the characters Heero Yuy and Relena Peacecraft in formal attire.
The staff also announced the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing & Endless Waltz 30th Anniversary Official Book -Operation 30th-, slated for this December.
The book will feature storyboards from the first episode of the television series and the Endless Waltz original video anime, key animation sketches from the opening and ending sequences by Shūkō Murase, the animation director's finalized clean-up animation sketches, and various line drawings. The book will also include two roundtable discussion with series cast members. The first features Hikaru Midorikawa (Heero Yuy), Akiko Yajima (Relena Darlian/Peacecraft), Takehito Koyasu (Zechs Marquis/Milliardo Peacemacraft), and Ryōtarō Okiayu (Treize Kushrenada). The second features Toshihiko Seki (Duo Maxwell), Shigeru Nakahara (Trowa Barton), Ai Orikasa (Quatre Raberba Winner), and Ryūzō Ishino (Chang Wufei).
Pre-orders for the book began on April 1 and will continue until September 24 for 16,500 yen (about US$113).
