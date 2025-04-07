×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
ufotable to Open Mocktail Bar Featuring Demon Slayer in Tokyo's Posh Ginza District

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Demon Slayer's Hashira are waiting to serve you

The anime company ufotable announced on Friday that it will open the ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza this spring with a pre-opening in mid-April. A video teases Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira as staff at the mocktail bar.

ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza
Image via x.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

This spring, following ufotable Cafe, ufotable DINING, and Machi★Asobi CAFE,
a new brand produced by ufotable,
ufotable MOCKTAIL BAR GINZA,” will be launched.

We look forward to welcoming you all in Ginza.
Please stay tuned for further updates.

https://ufotable.co.jp/bar/mocktail_bar_ginza/

As the name implies, the ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza will mainly serve mocktails. The bar's web page features new art of each Hashira from Demon Slayer as a waiter.

The ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza is the latest dining experience by the animation production company. The company currently operates ufotable cafes and Machi Asobi cafes in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokushima, and Fukuoka, and the restaurant ufotable Dinning in Tokyo.

Sources: ufotable's website and X/Twitter account via Otakomu

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Interest homepage / archives