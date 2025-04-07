Interest
ufotable to Open Mocktail Bar Featuring Demon Slayer in Tokyo's Posh Ginza District
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The anime company ufotable announced on Friday that it will open the ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza this spring with a pre-opening in mid-April. A video teases Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira as staff at the mocktail bar.
この春、ufotable Cafe・ufotable DINING・マチ★アソビCAFEに続く、— ufotable (@ufotable) April 4, 2025
ufotableプロデュースの新ブランド
「ufotable MOCKTAIL BAR GINZA」が誕生します。
銀座にてみなさまのご来店をお待ちしております。
続報をお待ちください。 https://t.co/DzRvHE2gb0#ufotable #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/Kwkn9C3gDU
This spring, following ufotable Cafe, ufotable DINING, and Machi★Asobi CAFE,
a new brand produced by ufotable,
“ufotable MOCKTAIL BAR GINZA,” will be launched.
We look forward to welcoming you all in Ginza.
Please stay tuned for further updates.
https://ufotable.co.jp/bar/mocktail_bar_ginza/
As the name implies, the ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza will mainly serve mocktails. The bar's web page features new art of each Hashira from Demon Slayer as a waiter.
The ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza is the latest dining experience by the animation production company. The company currently operates ufotable cafes and Machi Asobi cafes in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokushima, and Fukuoka, and the restaurant ufotable Dinning in Tokyo.
Sources: ufotable's website and X/Twitter account via Otakomu
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history