ufotable to Open Mocktail Bar Featuring Demon Slayer in Tokyo's Posh Ginza District

The anime company ufotable announced on Friday that it will open the ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza this spring with a pre-opening in mid-April. A video teases Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira as staff at the mocktail bar.

Image via x.com ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

This spring, following ufotable Cafe, ufotable DINING, and Machi★Asobi CAFE,

a new brand produced by ufotable ,

“ ufotable MOCKTAIL BAR GINZA,” will be launched.



As the name implies, the ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza will mainly serve mocktails. The bar's web page features new art of each Hashira from Demon Slayer as a waiter.

The ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza is the latest dining experience by the animation production company. The company currently operates ufotable cafes and Machi Asobi cafes in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Tokushima, and Fukuoka, and the restaurant ufotable Dinning in Tokyo.