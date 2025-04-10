Detective Conan Stops by McDonald's Before Latest Film

Like the McRib,Chicken Tatsuta rises like a phoenix at Japan in time for the next film

On Thursday, McDonald's announced the return of the Chicken Tatsuta burger in Japan with a familiar face, Detective Conan . The burger will return to Japanese McDonald's restaurants, alongside the new Tartar Nanban Chicken Tatsuta variant, on April 16, as previewed in a 30-second "Golden Delicious" commercial with Detective Conan characters chasing the “M Organization.” A 15-second "Evening Delicious" commercial highlights the Rice Chicken Tatsuta burger (in which rice patties replace the bread buns), with three Detective Conan characters stating the burger is only available after 5:00 p.m.

Although both commercials are on the McDonald's Japan YouTube channel, the videos are region-locked to Japan. However, Japanese news outlet Oricon News has region-free versions of the commercials on its website.

Detective Conan 's latest film, Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback , opens next week before Japan's Golden Week holidays.