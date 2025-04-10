Interest
Detective Conan Stops by McDonald's Before Latest Film
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On Thursday, McDonald's announced the return of the Chicken Tatsuta burger in Japan with a familiar face, Detective Conan. The burger will return to Japanese McDonald's restaurants, alongside the new Tartar Nanban Chicken Tatsuta variant, on April 16, as previewed in a 30-second "Golden Delicious" commercial with Detective Conan characters chasing the “M Organization.” A 15-second "Evening Delicious" commercial highlights the Rice Chicken Tatsuta burger (in which rice patties replace the bread buns), with three Detective Conan characters stating the burger is only available after 5:00 p.m.
Although both commercials are on the McDonald's Japan YouTube channel, the videos are region-locked to Japan. However, Japanese news outlet Oricon News has region-free versions of the commercials on its website.
Detective Conan's latest film, Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback, opens next week before Japan's Golden Week holidays.
Sources: McDonald's Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2), Oricon News' website, Comic Natalie