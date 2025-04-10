Kindergartener Crayon Shin-Chan Is Now 25 in New Live-Action Commercials

See what the Nohara family are up to, 2 decades later

Image via x.com ©U/F・S・A・A

The Crayon Shin-chan franchise announced on April 3 that it is collaborating with the Coca-Cola Japan's Yakan no Mugicha (Evening Barley Tea) brand for a series of “short movies," starting on April 9.

The first three episodes launched on April 9, and two more episodes are slated for April 21. Shinnosuke “ Shin-chan ” Nohara is played by Fumiya Takahashi , his father Hiroshi Nohara by Taizō Harada , and his mother Misae Nohara by Kumiko Asō .

The first three shorts follow a 25-year-old Shin-chan , 55-year-old Hiroshi, and 49-year-old Misae as they message each other about their respective days. The first episode sees Shin-chan working at an Action Kamen show. The second follows Hiroshi during a short work break, and the third sees Misae's decluttering the Nohara house.

As of press time, the cast and featured characters for the fourth and fifth episodes of the live-action Crayon Shin-chan short movie series have not been announced. However, it is more than likely the episodes will feature Shin-chan 's younger sister Himawari Nohara and pet dog, Shiro, respectively.