Golgo 13 x The Amateur Join Forces in New Collaboration Poster

Do not stand before the world's greatest sniper & a CIA spy

The 20th Century Fox Studios Japan website announced a collaboration between its new spy thriller film The Amateur and popular manga series Golgo 13 on Friday. The site highlights a collaboration film poster with the tagline “No matter what difficulties we face, we will accomplish our mission.” Each poster also features a separate sub-tagline “Killing is for an amateur CIA analyst” for The Amateur poster and “Killing is for a professional operative” for the Golgo 13 poster.

Image via x.com ©2024 20th Century Studios. ©Takao Saito/Saito Production/Shogakukan

Takao Saitō created Golgo 13 in 1968, and Saito Productions took over after Saito's passing in September 2021. Golgo 13 follows the exploits of the titular character Golgo 13 , a professional assassin. The series has seen several anime adaptions since its creation.

The Amateur stars Rami Malek as Charlie Heller, a CIA decoder, who is on a quest to find those who killed his wife in a terrorist attack. The film is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Robert Littell. The Amateur opened in the United States and Japan on Friday.