Golgo 13 x The Amateur Join Forces in New Collaboration Poster
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The 20th Century Fox Studios Japan website announced a collaboration between its new spy thriller film The Amateur and popular manga series Golgo 13 on Friday. The site highlights a collaboration film poster with the tagline “No matter what difficulties we face, we will accomplish our mission.” Each poster also features a separate sub-tagline “Killing is for an amateur CIA analyst” for The Amateur poster and “Killing is for a professional operative” for the Golgo 13 poster.
Takao Saitō created Golgo 13 in 1968, and Saito Productions took over after Saito's passing in September 2021. Golgo 13 follows the exploits of the titular character Golgo 13, a professional assassin. The series has seen several anime adaptions since its creation.
The Amateur stars Rami Malek as Charlie Heller, a CIA decoder, who is on a quest to find those who killed his wife in a terrorist attack. The film is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Robert Littell. The Amateur opened in the United States and Japan on Friday.
