Ghost in the Shell YouTube Channel to Host Concert Series

Japanese band Wonk will perform a set on April 19 at 9:00 p.m. JST

Kodansha announced on Saturday that it will host “Deep Dive: online - Ghost in the Shell -,” a series of performances on the Ghost in the Shell YouTube channel starting later in the evening. Japanese band Wonk holds the first performance premiering on April 19 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT).

The “Deep Dive: online - Ghost in the Shell -” project is a “new initiative derived from the immersive music event 'DEEP DIVE in sync with GHOST IN THE SHELL ,' where uniquely expressive artists reinterpret the world of GHOST IN THE SHELL through live performances, DJ sets, and VR content.” The page further notes that Wonk's set list will include the songs “Rollin'”, “Midnight Cruise”, “Signal”, and “Shades."