Popular Video Game Series Diablo Teases Collaboration With Berserk

The 2 dark fantasy worlds collide to make an even darker world.

Image via Diablo Immortal's YouTube channel

On Friday the Diablo Immortal YouTube channel released a teaser trailer for a forthcoming collaboration with Kentarō Miura 's popular manga and anime franchise Berserk . The nearly 30-second trailer features a Diablo Barbarian-class character with a Berserk sacrificial brand fighting throngs of monsters with what appears to be Guts' Berserker armor and Dragon Slayer sword.

As of press time details regarding the Berserk and Diablo collaboration are limited. Blizzard Entertainment 's website lists that the collaboration will be with both Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal .

The Diablo franchise was created in 1996 by now Blizzard Entertainment . Players take on the role of adventurers as they explore dungeons in the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary. Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred is the most recent installment in the franchise (as an expansion for Diablo IV ), and it released on October 7 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Diablo Immortal free-to-play MMO action RPG for mobile from Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase launched in June 2022.