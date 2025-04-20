Interest
Overwatch 2 Teases Collaboration With Gundam Wing
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On Friday, the Overwatch 2 game teased a collaboration with the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing anime. The teaser notes the collaboration is set to begin on April 29 and features an image and video of what appears to be Overwatch character Mercy as the Wing Gundam Zero EW.
Overwatch 2 × Gundam W 30th anniversary collaboration announcement
Starting on Tuesday, April 29 (Pacific Time)
Suit up and take flight when our latest collaboration arrives in-game on April 29
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing launched the Gundam Wing 30th anniversary project on April 1 with a website for news and announcements.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Wing's X/Twitter account, Overwatch's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō