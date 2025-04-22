Uma Musume's Cygames Partners With 151st Kentucky Derby

Will your favorite Uma Musume join the race?

Cygames , the producer and publisher of the Uma Musume franchise , announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the Churchill Downs Racetrack for the 151st Kentucky Derby. During the "Unbridled Sidney Stakes Presented by Cygames " on Kentucky Oaks Day (May 2), the Cygames logo will adorn the starting gate, saddle towels of the contending horses, and signage at the finish line. (Appropriately, the Unbridled Sidney Stakes features female horses three years or older competing for a US$400,000 prize.)

The racetrack will also host demos of several Cygames titles including Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and Uma Musume: Pretty Derby.

Cygames President Koichi Watanabe commented on the partnership:

The Kentucky Derby has a long and prestigious history as the first of the races that make up the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, and I consider it a great joy for Cygames to be a sponsor. My hope is that, through our partnership, we can provide an opportunity for potential fans to get to know Cygames and its content.

Known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is an annual horse race run by three-year-old thoroughbreds. It began in 1875 and is now the first event in each season's Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing. The Derby also hosts several events throughout the week leading up to the main race, including Unbridled Sidney Stakes and Kentucky Oaks.