After 34 Years, Paul Rudd Returns to Star in New Nintendo Switch 2 Ad

And he's still playing with power

On Saturday, Nintendo of America began streaming a new commercial for its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 system featuring actor Paul Rudd ( Ant-Man, Clueless ). The commercial is a callback to Rudd's 1991 appearance in a Super Nintendo commercial in a “long black duster, indie rock hair, and beaded necklace.” In the new ad, Rudd parodies the narration of the 1991 commercial:

Nintendo also re-released the 1991 Super Nintendo commercial featuring the actor:

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

U.S. pre-orders open for Switch 2 on April 24, following a delay. Nintendo had postponed pre-orders for Switch 2 earlier this month in the United States "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." This also resulted in a delay for pre-orders in Canada.