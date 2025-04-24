Interest
After 34 Years, Paul Rudd Returns to Star in New Nintendo Switch 2 Ad
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On Saturday, Nintendo of America began streaming a new commercial for its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 system featuring actor Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Clueless). The commercial is a callback to Rudd's 1991 appearance in a Super Nintendo commercial in a “long black duster, indie rock hair, and beaded necklace.” In the new ad, Rudd parodies the narration of the 1991 commercial:
Nintendo also re-released the 1991 Super Nintendo commercial featuring the actor:
Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.
U.S. pre-orders open for Switch 2 on April 24, following a delay. Nintendo had postponed pre-orders for Switch 2 earlier this month in the United States "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions." This also resulted in a delay for pre-orders in Canada.
Sources: Nintendo of America's You Tube channel (link 2) via Gematsu