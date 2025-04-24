Voice Actor Riho Iida Gives Birth — to Twins

Image via x.com ©飯田里穂

Voice actor Riho Iida announced she had given birth to twins on Thursday. The voice actor reported she “gave birth to twins on a sunny day when the cherry blossoms were in full bloom.” Iida also included a photo of what appears to be her twins fist-bumping each other:

I have an announcement.

I gave birth to twins on a sunny day when the cherry blossoms were in full bloom.

My days are happy while being comforted by my two little ones.

Thank you very much to everyone who supports me.

I would be happy if you would continue to warmly watch over me🌸🌸

As of press time, Iida received nearly 1,000 replies, most of which are congratulations from their fans and colleagues. Notably, fellow voice actor and Love Live! School idol project cast member Nozomi Yamamoto . Yamamoto was happy for Iida, saying, “Wow, twins! Amazing!!”

Wow, twins! Amazing!!

Congratulations Riho-chan!! Take care of yourself and have a great time with them☺️💓

Iida announced her pregnancy in late December 2024. In her announcement she stated she had underwent infertility treatments, but made no mention of being pregnant with twins.

Iida has appeared in Dropkick on My Devil! as Persephone the Second, Love Live! School idol project as Rin Hoshizora, World’s End Harem as Akira Tōdō, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.