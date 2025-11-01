Starforge Systems Launches Solo Leveling Limited Edition PC Collection

PC brand introduces custom PCs & accessories inspired by protagonist Sung Jinwoo

Image courtesy of Starforge Systems © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Solo Leveling Animation Partners Image courtesy of Starforge Systems ©Animation Partners Image courtesy of Starforge Systems © Solo Leveling Animation Partners Image courtesy of Starforge Systems © Solo Leveling Animation Partners Image courtesy of Starforge Systems © Solo Leveling Animation Partners Image courtesy of Starforge Systems © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Starforge Systems announced on Friday a collaboration with the anime series Solo Leveling , introducing a themed collection of custom PCs and accessories inspired by protagonist Sung Jinwoo.

The Starforge Systems x Solo Leveling lineup includes an ultra-limited Founder's Pack PC Bundle (30 units only), a Standard Edition PC Bundle, a Case Bundle, and an upgrade option for Voyager PCs. All versions feature the Solo Leveling –designed Lian Li 011 Evo RGB case, a Sung Jinwoo desk mat, a Dagger 12x18 wall art, and a Beru-themed platelight.

The Founder's Pack Edition PC Bundle, priced at US$5,299.99, comes with an AMD Ryzen 9950X3D processor, 64GB DDR5 RAM, an RTX 5090 Founders Edition GPU, and dual 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage drives.

The Standard Edition PC Bundle is available at US$2,299.99 through November 2 as part of a Halloween sale, increasing to US$2,399.99 afterward. It features an AMD Ryzen 7600X processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, an AMD RX 9070 XT 16GB GPU, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive.

The Solo Leveling Case Bundle is priced at US$399.99, while the Voyager PC Upgrade costs US$199.99. Individual items, including wall art, platelights, and desk mats, are also available for separate purchase.

All items are available on Starforge Systems' website.

Source: Email correspondence