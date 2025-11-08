Khara Posts Part of The End of Evangelion Film's Early Script Draft

Image courtesy of GKIDS

Khara posted an excerpt from the first draft of The End of Evangelion film online on October 29. The post included a personal comment from Khara 's co-founder and president Hideaki Anno , and noted the draft excerpt is from the 18th page for the last half of the film. (The date of the draft is unknown since the word processor document no longer has that data.) Anno added that the excerpt is not a fully developed script, but rather a rough draft of a plot outline: “I had an idea for the ending, but I couldn't bring it together, so it remains extreme and chaotic.”

The excerpt paints a scene between Evangelion character Shinji Ikari and Asuka Langley Sohryu. The excerpt begins with dialogue between two unlisted characters with the first saying, “It's OK, Mom. It's OK to go to Dad,” followed by, “You can live forever if you're with the Eva,” and “But, no one's here.”

The scene changes to Shinji making graves for all who died, although Asuka's grave is ruined. Through the dialogue we see either Shinji or Asuka say, “Live. If you die alone, I will never forgive you.” The scene ends with Shinji choking Asuka, with the latter softly caressing Shinji and the dialogue, “There's no way I'd let you kill me.”

Khara revealed The End of Evangelion draft excerpt as the film saw its theatrical re-release in Japan as part of the “Monthly Eva: Evangelion 30th Movie Fest. 2025-2026.” End of Evangelion was in theaters between October 24 and 30. The Rebuild series is set to return to theaters between November 14 and February 19, 2026.