KPop Demon Hunters Nominated for 5 Grammys

"Golden" single nominated in 4 categories, album nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack

The official website for the 2025 Grammy Awards announced on Saturday that the KPop Demon Hunters song "Golden" received nominations in the Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories. French DJ David Guetta's remix of the song, titled "Golden - David Guetta REM/X," has also been nominated for Best Remixed Recording.

In addition, the film's soundtrack earned a nod in the Best Compilation Soundtrack category.

"Golden" was released on July 4 as the second single from the film's soundtrack album (following the first single "Takedown"), and appears as the fourth track on the album. David Guetta's remix version debuted later on July 25. The film's soundtrack album debuted on the same day as the film on June 20.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. The film is Netflix 's most streamed film of all time globally with 300 million views. Its first sing-along event in August made it Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office. Several trade news sources reported that Netflix and Sony are aiming to release a sequel in 2029.

Source: The Grammy Awards' website