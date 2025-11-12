Detective Conan Creator, Staff Animate King Gnu for TV Performance

Japanese broadcaster Yomiuri TV 's annual music program Best Hits Kayosai 2025 (Best Hits Music Festival 2025) announced on November 8 that Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama and the anime's staff will animate Japanese band King Gnu for its appearance on the show. Aoyama will oversee the character designs. Characters Conan Edogawa and Kogoro Mori are also set to appear during the performance.

Image via Best Hits Kayosai's X/Twitter account © KING GNU ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996

In addition, Japanese vocal and dance group M!lk will collaborate with the top four Sanrio Character Ranking 2025 winners on Best Hits Kayosai 2025 . The characters include Pompompurin, Cinnomoroll, Pochacco, and Kuromi.

Image via Best Hits Kayosai's X/Twitter account © 2025 STARDUST PROMOTION, INC. STARDUST MUSIC, INC. Powered by SKIYAKI Inc. ©'25 SANRIO

Best Hits Kayosai 2025 is set to air on Yomiuri TV and affiliate stations on November 13 at 7:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EST). King Gnu will perform "Twilight!!!," the theme song for the Detective Conan franchise 's 28th and latest film Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ( Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ) . M!lk will perform its 2025 song “Iijyan”.

Source: Best Hits Kayosai's X/Twitter account (link 2) via Anime! Anime!