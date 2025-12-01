KPop Demon Hunters Gets Its 1st Art Book

Available digitally for free now, physically in 2026

American animation news outlet Cartoon Brew reported on Friday that the massively popular animated film Kpop Demon Hunters has released its first art book digitally. Titled the Art of KPOP Demon Hunters, the 142-page book “expands on that world with filmmaker anecdotes, early character explorations, demonology research, and K-pop choreography breakdowns.” The digital version of Art of KPOP Demon Hunters is available on the artbook's website for free. Visitors to the site can also enjoy the artbook to the soundtrack of Kpop Demon Hunters.

Image via theartofkpopdemonhunters.com © 2025 Netflix

Pre-orders for a physical copy of Art of KPOP Demon Hunters will begin on January 1, 2026, on the Nucleus website. Pre-ordered copies are set to ship on February 1, 2026. As of press time, the staff has not announced the price for the physical copies.

Sources: Cartoon Brew, The Art of KPop Demon Hunter's website