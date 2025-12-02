Nichijou Creator Personally Animates Vocaloid Producer Yukopi's Latest Music Video

“Kome Rice Onigiri” video extols virtues of rice dishes

Nichijou creator Keiichi Arawi and composer Yukopi announced they partnered for the latest music video on Japan Broadcasting Corporation's ( NHK 's) Minna no Uta music program. The “Kome Rice Onigiri” (Rice Rice Ball) song extols the virtues of rice in all its forms, from fried rice and rice seasoned with seaweed to, yes, rice balls. Arawi said he had personally animated the music video and it would begin airing on Minna no Utter starting on December 1. Yukopi stated the video features Vocaloid character Kaai Yuki.

Image via x.com ©あらゐけいいち

“Kome Rice Onigiri” is now available on the NHK Music YouTube channel — but the channel has disabled playback on third-party websites, so you'll have to click the lnk below to watch it: