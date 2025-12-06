Watch Brand Jaeger-LeCoultre Launches Webtoon for 2025 Holiday Season

The series reinterprets Reverso timepiece's nearly 100-year history with a modern visual approach

Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre has introduced a new webtoon inspired by its Reverso timepiece for the 2025 holiday season, marking a digital storytelling initiative aimed at younger audiences.

The project is part of the brand's "Made of Makers" program, which features a collaboration with Olive Coat, a rising Filipino webtoon artist. The series reinterprets the Reverso's nearly 100-year history with a modern visual approach, combining traditional comic art techniques with digital collage and symbolic storytelling.

The six-chapter Reverso webtoon is currently available in English, French, Arabic, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Portuguese on the Jaeger-LeCoultre official website, and is also available on WEBTOON. Customers who purchase selected watches will receive a physical comic edition as a gift.

Olive Coat's Honbarian and Orchard House webtoons are also available on WEBTOON.

Source: Newspim (Han-woong Cho)