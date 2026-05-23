McDonald's Japan Reveals Mega Man Collaboration

Will Mega Man finally defeat Air Man after 19 years?

McDonald's restaurants in Japan teased a new collaboration with the Mega Man game franchise on Thursday. The teaser post features an image of the iconic Mega Man parody song “Air Man ga Taosenai” (I Can't Beat Air Man) by Team Nekokan with the caption, “Danger. Debuting tomorrow, May 22, at 9:30! Will I finally be able to beat him…?!”

Image via x.com ©CAPCOM

The next day, McDonald's Japan formally unveiled the Mega Man collaboration with a video parodying the “Air Man ga Taosenai” music video. Japanese YouTuber Seramikaru wrote and composed the song and lyrics, with Team Nekokan members nyanyannya and sham performing the vocals and guitar respectively. CAPCOM supervised the collaboration:

The video features Mega Man dealing with the summer heat and dehydration. Mega Man then discovers a coffee maker on Air Man's back and button-mashes the ice coffee button, only to discover it doesn't work because it is not a McDonald's restaurant. The video ends with Mega Man going to a McDonald's location to buy a cup of ice coffee. Mega Man can also be seen using the Air Shooter to blow the Dr. Wiley logo off the McDonald's restaurant to reveal the fast food chain's logo.

McDonald's Japan also posted several images from the video and asked, “Which character is your favorite?” Another post featured production images for the video made by Seramikaru .

Team Nekokan initially released “Air Man ga Taosenai” to the Japanese video hosting platform Nico Nico Douga (now known as Niconico ) on July 1, 2007. The group later put the song on CD at the Comic Market 72 convention that summer, followed by consignment release in dōjin shops for self-published works that September.

Japanese record label King Records then released Team Nekokan 's music on CD, and another music video featuring Team Nekokan members nyanyannya and sham played on the King Records YouTube channel in October 2013: