Happy Rock Day (& Lock Day) From Around the Anime World

June 9 marks Rock Day (and Lock Day) in Japan, as a Japanese wordplay on the numbers 6 (roku) and 9 (ku). The anime and manga worlds today are full of tributes to rock music and, well, locks:

6/9 is Rock Day🎸✨

And Barbapapa has transformed into a guitar!💖🎸

Barbapapa 's wink is utterly adorable💖

Everyone, let's rock out today!🤘🎶💥

Today, June 9, is Rock Day🎤

\\\ Thank You Rock！！！🎸⚡️🎶 ///

Let's spend the day rocking out to MBB, who performed the second theme song for Bono Bono, “Bono Bono Rock 'n' Roll”!

Since it's Rock Day

Chopper's

I'm going to learn how to play the guitar!🤘🎸

⚡🎸Rock Day🎸⚡

𓏸𓈒𓂃´-・‥…━━━━━━━━━━🫧

Haibara-kun's 〇〇 illustration‼🎮

🫧━━━━━━━━━━𓂃◌𓈒𓐍𓈒𓂂𓏸

Today, June 9, is Rock Day🎸⚡🎵



Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer)

Masanori Ichikawa used Rock Day to celebrate Romancing Saga character Rocbouquet.

6月9日、ロックブーケの日か。。 — 市川雅統 Masanori Ichikawa (@saga_ichikawa) June 8, 2026

So, June 9 is Rocbouquet Day…

Rock Day

Illustration: If I don't dance I cry…

Futago Kamikita released rocking images of the Suite Precure character's Kanade Minamino/Cure Rhythm, Hibiki Hōjō/Cure Melody, Ellen Kurokawa/Cure Beat, and Ako Shirabe/Cure Muse, Go! Princess Precure character's Kirara Amanogawa/Cure Twinkle and Towa Akagi/Cure Scarlet, and Hugtto! Precure character's Hana Nono/Cure Yell, Saaya Yakushiji/Cure Ange, Homare Kagayaki/Cure Étoile, Lulu Amour/Cure Amour, Emiru Aisaki/Cure Macherie, Hariham Harii, and Hug-tan.

June 9 【Rock Day】

Suite Precure

June 9 【Rock Day】

Go! Princess Precure

June 9 【Rock Day】

Hugtto! Precure

Today is Rock Day

Mega Man

Pre-orders for the Acrylic Logo Display Sounds: Mega Man that plays background music start today!!

It's the perfect item for Rock Day!

Naturally, My Hero Academia celebrated the birthday of lock hero Rock Lock:

The Rock is a Lady's Modesty franchise announced the PRS SE “Rock Lady” Limited Edition guitar with a special video featuring Kanami ( BAND-MAID member and motion capture model for Rock is a Lady's Modesty character Lilisa Suzunomiya) playing the guitar:

✦ ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✦

PRS Guitars× Rock is a Lady's Modesty

🎸Collab Guitar Available Now🎸

✦ ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✦

Starting today, June 9, Rock Day, the PRS SE “Rock Lady” Limited Edition collaboration guitar between PRS Guitars and Rock Lady goes on sale worldwide with a limited 690-unit run🎸

A special video featuring KANAMI from BAND-MAID and motion capture model for Lilisa playing the collaboration guitar has also been released⚡

Don't miss out on this opportunity!🔥

Rock Day⚡️

今日は「ロックの日」🎸

セガのロックな人といえば、こちら‼

「ソニック」シリーズをはじめ、セガのさまざまな楽曲を手掛けるサウンドディレクター、瀬上純。



6月28日（日）開催のソニック35周年記念ライブ「SONIC - LIVE! A Musical Odyssey of Sonic the Hedgehog」にも出演予定！… pic.twitter.com/DqvnWrDalZ — セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) June 8, 2026

Today is Rock Day🎸

When it comes to rock icons at Sega , look no further‼️

Jun Senoue , the sound director behind the Sonic series and countless other Sega tracks.

He's also scheduled to perform at the Sonic 35th Anniversary concert, SONIC - LIVE! A Musical Odyssey of Sonic the Hedgehog , on Sunday, June 28!

Be sure to come experience the music of the Sonic series!

SNK celebrated Rock Day with Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters character Rock Howard.

Today is Rock Day🎸

When it comes to rock, it's gotta be “our Rock”!🪽

Sonic the Hedgehog

Since today is Lock Day (?), we'd like to introduce the Lock-On System✨

When you connect (lock-on) the Sonic & Knuckles cartridge to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on the [ Sega Genesis], not only does it become one massive game, but it also unlocks a variety of additional features!🔴💨

Additionally, it was a system packed with fun features like Knuckles appearancing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and playing Blue Sphere in Sonic the Hedgehog !🎮

Lock Day🔑

Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 in theaters now🎬

【6/9 is Lock Day】

Apparently, today is the punny “6 (Lo) 9 (ck)” Day🎸🔓

So today, we're introducing characters from Square Enix games whose names include the word “lock”! Who's your lock?👀

Koichi Tokita celebrated Rock Day and Lock Day with an illustration of Locke the Superman .

The 21st “June 9th Is Locke the Superman Day”

This year's theme is the “Sword of Light.”

A masterpiece that shifted its setting from a futuristic story to a fantasy world. It made me appreciate the depth of Locke all over again.

I hope Locke the Superman continues to bring excitement to everyone's lives.

Today is Rock Day🎸🔥

Speaking of rock! It's none other than Toshl , belting out “Ai wo Torimodosu!!” with his overwhelming vocal power!

Get ready to have your mind You wa Shock!! by his spirit-shaking, ultimate rock vocals and the intense post-apocalypse battle⚡️

Did we miss any Rock Day and Lock Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!