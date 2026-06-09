Interest
Happy Rock Day (& Lock Day) From Around the Anime World
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
June 9 marks Rock Day (and Lock Day) in Japan, as a Japanese wordplay on the numbers 6 (roku) and 9 (ku). The anime and manga worlds today are full of tributes to rock music and, well, locks:
Barbapapa
6/9は #ロックの日 🎸✨— BARBAPAPA(バーバパパ)【公式】 (@barbapapa_jp) June 9, 2026
なんとバーバパパがギターに変身しました💖🎸
ウインクが最高にキュートなバーバパパ💖
今日はみんなで思いっきりロックしよう🤘🎶💥#barbapapa #バーバパパ pic.twitter.com/F0ZitvespP
6/9 is Rock Day🎸✨
And Barbapapa has transformed into a guitar!💖🎸
Barbapapa's wink is utterly adorable💖
Everyone, let's rock out today!🤘🎶💥
Bonobono
本日、6月9日は #ロックの日🎤— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) June 9, 2026
\\\ サンキューロック！！！🎸⚡️🎶 ///
アニメ『ぼのぼの』
2代目主題歌『#ぼのぼのロックンロール』を担当する#MBB といっしょに、ロックな１日を過ごそう！ pic.twitter.com/yZlSgQD4Ty
Today, June 9, is Rock Day🎤
\\\ Thank You Rock！！！🎸⚡️🎶 ///
Let's spend the day rocking out to MBB, who performed the second theme song for Bono Bono, “Bono Bono Rock 'n' Roll”!
Minori Chihara
#ロックの日 ということで pic.twitter.com/qEoEjMUF4a— 茅原実里 (@minori_contact) June 9, 2026
Since it's Rock Day
Chopper's
ギター弾けるようになるぞ🤘🎸#ロックの日#CHOPPERS_ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/tGaD8buR8F— CHOPPER's 【公式】/ official (@choppers_op) June 9, 2026
I'm going to learn how to play the guitar!🤘🎸
Girls Band Cry
⚡🎸ロックの日🎸⚡#ガルクラ pic.twitter.com/onS6k33JHB— アニメ『ガールズバンドクライ』公式 (@girlsbandcry) June 9, 2026
⚡🎸Rock Day🎸⚡
Haibara's Teenage New Game+
𓏸𓈒𓂃´-・‥…━━━━━━━━━━🫧— TVアニメ『灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム』公式 (@haibara_anime) June 9, 2026
🌸#灰原くん の〇〇イラスト‼🎮
🫧━━━━━━━━━━𓂃◌𓈒𓐍𓈒𓂂𓏸
本日6月9日は #ロックの日🎸⚡🎵
📺dアニメストア、U-NEXT、アニメ放題ほか
各配信サービスにて第10話好評配信中🐽 pic.twitter.com/4pmOL63CbO
𓏸𓈒𓂃´-・‥…━━━━━━━━━━🫧
Haibara-kun's 〇〇 illustration‼🎮
🫧━━━━━━━━━━𓂃◌𓈒𓐍𓈒𓂂𓏸
Today, June 9, is Rock Day🎸⚡🎵
Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer)
Masanori Ichikawa used Rock Day to celebrate Romancing Saga character Rocbouquet.
6月9日、ロックブーケの日か。。— 市川雅統 Masanori Ichikawa (@saga_ichikawa) June 8, 2026
So, June 9 is Rocbouquet Day…
Atsushi Kamijou (To-Y)
ロックの日 #ロックの日 pic.twitter.com/myXhDhmNJ5— 上條淳士 (@atsushi19630312) June 9, 2026
Rock Day
Illustration: If I don't dance I cry…
Futago Kamikita (Precure manga)
Futago Kamikita released rocking images of the Suite Precure character's Kanade Minamino/Cure Rhythm, Hibiki Hōjō/Cure Melody, Ellen Kurokawa/Cure Beat, and Ako Shirabe/Cure Muse, Go! Princess Precure character's Kirara Amanogawa/Cure Twinkle and Towa Akagi/Cure Scarlet, and Hugtto! Precure character's Hana Nono/Cure Yell, Saaya Yakushiji/Cure Ange, Homare Kagayaki/Cure Étoile, Lulu Amour/Cure Amour, Emiru Aisaki/Cure Macherie, Hariham Harii, and Hug-tan.
6月9日【ロックの日】#スイプリ pic.twitter.com/XlzYXwdjGJ— 上北ふたご (@kamikitafutago) June 9, 2026
June 9 【Rock Day】
Suite Precure
6月9日【ロックの日】#Goプリ pic.twitter.com/yA3PEbjHZi— 上北ふたご (@kamikitafutago) June 9, 2026
June 9 【Rock Day】
Go! Princess Precure
6月9日【ロックの日】#Hugプリ pic.twitter.com/SKuUhgiRVL— 上北ふたご (@kamikitafutago) June 9, 2026
June 9 【Rock Day】
Hugtto! Precure
Taiyo Matsumoto (Blue Spring)
きょうはロックの日 pic.twitter.com/Lalf5IKfEj— 松本大洋 MATSUMOTO TAIYO (@taiyo_matsumoto) June 9, 2026
Today is Rock Day
Mega Man
BGMが鳴る「アクリルロゴディスプレイSounds ロックマン」が本日より注文受付開始!!— ロックマンシリーズ公式 (@ROCKMAN_UNITY) June 9, 2026
ロックの日にふさわしいアイテムですよ！ https://t.co/dbsrwie6ot
Pre-orders for the Acrylic Logo Display Sounds: Mega Man that plays background music start today!!
It's the perfect item for Rock Day!
My Hero Academia
Naturally, My Hero Academia celebrated the birthday of lock hero Rock Lock:
#HBD!!#ロックロック #6月9日 #ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/J68mVCY4An— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) June 8, 2026
Rock is a Lady's Modesty
The Rock is a Lady's Modesty franchise announced the PRS SE “Rock Lady” Limited Edition guitar with a special video featuring Kanami (BAND-MAID member and motion capture model for Rock is a Lady's Modesty character Lilisa Suzunomiya) playing the guitar:
✦ ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✦— 『ロックは淑女の嗜みでして』公式 (@rocklady_info) June 9, 2026
PRS Guitars×ロックは淑女の嗜みでして
🎸コラボギター発売開始🎸
✦ ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✦
本日6/9 #ロックの日 より、全世界690本限定で
PRS Guitarsとロックレディのコラボギター
「PRS SE “Rock Lady” Limited Edition」が発売開始🎸… pic.twitter.com/yvdHQHXIDi
✦ ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✦
PRS Guitars× Rock is a Lady's Modesty
🎸Collab Guitar Available Now🎸
✦ ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✦
Starting today, June 9, Rock Day, the PRS SE “Rock Lady” Limited Edition collaboration guitar between PRS Guitars and Rock Lady goes on sale worldwide with a limited 690-unit run🎸
A special video featuring KANAMI from BAND-MAID and motion capture model for Lilisa playing the collaboration guitar has also been released⚡
Don't miss out on this opportunity!🔥
Rico Sasaki
#ロックの日 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pjdwk4CqBB— 佐々木李子＠夏ワンマン開催🎤 (@sasakirico) June 9, 2026
Rock Day⚡️
Sega
今日は「ロックの日」🎸— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) June 8, 2026
セガのロックな人といえば、こちら‼
「ソニック」シリーズをはじめ、セガのさまざまな楽曲を手掛けるサウンドディレクター、瀬上純。
6月28日（日）開催のソニック35周年記念ライブ「SONIC - LIVE! A Musical Odyssey of Sonic the Hedgehog」にも出演予定！… pic.twitter.com/DqvnWrDalZ
Today is Rock Day🎸
When it comes to rock icons at Sega, look no further‼️
Jun Senoue, the sound director behind the Sonic series and countless other Sega tracks.
He's also scheduled to perform at the Sonic 35th Anniversary concert, SONIC - LIVE! A Musical Odyssey of Sonic the Hedgehog, on Sunday, June 28!
Be sure to come experience the music of the Sonic series!
SNK
SNK celebrated Rock Day with Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters character Rock Howard.
今日は #ロックの日 🎸— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) June 9, 2026
ロックといえば、
やっぱり“うちのロック”でしょ！🪽 pic.twitter.com/nPF3tBNpEv
Today is Rock Day🎸
When it comes to rock, it's gotta be “our Rock”!🪽
Sonic the Hedgehog
本日は #ロックの日— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) June 8, 2026
ということで(?)、「ロックオンシステム」をご紹介✨
メガドライブで発売した『ソニック＆ナックルズ』のカートリッジを、『ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ３』と接続(ロックオン)させると、大ボリュームな1本のタイトルになるほか、様々な追加要素が登場！🔴💨… pic.twitter.com/lGIpVimDuw
Since today is Lock Day (?), we'd like to introduce the Lock-On System✨
When you connect (lock-on) the Sonic & Knuckles cartridge to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on the [Sega Genesis], not only does it become one massive game, but it also unlocks a variety of additional features!🔴💨
Additionally, it was a system packed with fun features like Knuckles appearancing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and playing Blue Sphere in Sonic the Hedgehog!🎮
Sound! Euphonium
#ロックの日 🔑#ユーフォ最終楽章 前編 大ヒット上映中🎬 pic.twitter.com/h8ElUR1s1m— アニメ「響け！ユーフォニアム」公式 (@anime_eupho) June 9, 2026
Lock Day🔑
Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 in theaters now🎬
Square Enix
【6/9は #ロックの日】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) June 8, 2026
語呂合わせで6（ロ）9（ック）の日だそう🎸🔓
そこで本日は、名前に「ロック」？の入った、スクエニ作品のキャラクターをご紹介！
あなたのロックはどのロック？👀 pic.twitter.com/zvLdnlFQqy
【6/9 is Lock Day】
Apparently, today is the punny “6 (Lo) 9 (ck)” Day🎸🔓
So today, we're introducing characters from Square Enix games whose names include the word “lock”! Who's your lock?👀
Koichi Tokita (various Gundam manga)
Koichi Tokita celebrated Rock Day and Lock Day with an illustration of Locke the Superman.
第21回「6月9日は超人ロックの日」— ときた洸一 (@kouichi_tokita) June 9, 2026
今年は「光の剣」イメージで。
未来的物語から一変、ファンタジー世界に舞台を移した名作。あらためてロックの奥深さを感じました。
これからも超人ロックを通して
多くの皆さんがワクワクする時間を過ごせますように。#locke_fan #超人ロックの日#超人ロック pic.twitter.com/nM8GFF7d58
The 21st “June 9th Is Locke the Superman Day”
This year's theme is the “Sword of Light.”
A masterpiece that shifted its setting from a futuristic story to a fantasy world. It made me appreciate the depth of Locke all over again.
I hope Locke the Superman continues to bring excitement to everyone's lives.
Warner Bros. Japan Anime
本日は ロックの日 🎸🔥— Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) June 9, 2026
ロックといえば！あのToshlさんが圧倒的な歌唱力でシャウトする「愛をとりもどせ!!」！
魂を揺さぶる最高にロックな歌声と世紀末の熱いバトルに、今すぐ脳内を YouはShock!! されちゃいましょう⚡️#hokuto_anime https://t.co/QldgazDD7F pic.twitter.com/p7JcACPAZ8
Today is Rock Day🎸🔥
Speaking of rock! It's none other than Toshl, belting out “Ai wo Torimodosu!!” with his overwhelming vocal power!
Get ready to have your mind You wa Shock!! by his spirit-shaking, ultimate rock vocals and the intense post-apocalypse battle⚡️
Did we miss any Rock Day and Lock Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!