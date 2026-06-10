Detectives gear up following their on-air collaborations

Just before the first Star Detective Precure! and Detective Conan collaboration episodes aired on May 31 and June 6, the Precure franchise revealed a set of Star Detective Precure! x Detective Conan merchandise. The collaboration merchandise will go on sale on June 23 at the Precure Pretty Store locations in Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Koshigaya Lake Town, and Nagoya. The merchandise includes a Conan Edogawa and Cure Answer acrylic stand, pin, and acrylic coaster.

Image via Precure Pretty Store's X/Twitter account ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Premium Bandai also announced on June 2 that it will release a Star Detective Precure! x Detective Conan collaboration t-shirt and B2-size towel. Preorders have already started and will last until June 30 at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT) through Premium Bandai's online store.

Image via Premium Bandai's X/Twitter account ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

The Star Detective Precure! x Detective Conan acrylic stand, pin, and acrylic coaster retail for 1,980 yen, 715 yen, and 1,210 yen, respectively (about US$12.40, US$4.50, and US$8.00). The collaboration t-shirt and B2 size towel are 4,400 yen and 3,300 yen, respectively (about US$28 and US$21).

The 18th episode of Star Detective Precure! , titled "Meitantei no Assemble" (Great Detectives Assemble), featured characters from Detective Conan and aired on May 31. In the episode, an art piece that was to be displayed in an upcoming art museum exhibit is stolen, and Anna and Mikuru start to search for clues to find the criminal. By coincidence, Conan Edogawa, Ran Mōri, and Kogorō Mōri are visiting Makoto Mirai Town, and they meet Anna and Mikuru. Together, they all oppose the Phantom Thieves.

The episode of Detective Conan that aired on June 6, "Hanamaru na Answer" (The Flower Seal Answer), featured Cure Answer. In the story, a string of jewel robberies are happening in Beika Town, and Ayumi is excited because the situation is similar to the plot in the Precure anime she is obsessed with, and she thinks that if the thieves appear she will be able to meet a Precure. The thieves' next target is rumored to be a jewelry store, and Conan and the "Detective Boys" ("The Junior Detective League") are assigned to guard the store. They manage to capture the thieves, but then Ayumi starts feeling uneasy.