Naoki Urasawa 'Animates' New Rodrigo y Gabriela Music Video 'Monster'

Duo's new single was inspired by Urasawa's hit manga series Monster

Grammy Award winning acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero of Rodrigo y Gabriela revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Naoki Urasawa illustrated the cover of their single " MON ster," which they stated was based on Urasawa's manga of the same name. Urasawa also directed and animated the music video for " MON ster," which features a timelapse of the cover being drawn:

Quintero stated, “[Urasawa's] Monster is such a deep, philosophical story - it's about a psychopathic killer, but it's so uplifting and leaves you with a real sense of hope. We'd written that track without knowing that Urasawa was a fan of ours, and now he's making the video for us."

“ MON ster” will be a single on Rodrigo y Gabriela's forthcoming album OurHome. The album is set for release on September 18 through ATO Records.

Urasawa's Monster was published in Shogakukan 's Big Comic imprint between December 1994 and December 2001. The manga got a television anime adaptation in 2004 by Mad House . Viz Media published the Monster manga, as well several other titles by Urasawa, in North America. Viz also released the Monster anime. The anime ran on the television channel Syfy in the U.S. from 2009 to 2010.