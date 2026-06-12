The Girl Who Leapt Through Time Screenings Offer Leap Counter as (Temporary) Arm Tattoos

How many time leaps do you have left?

Filmarks (Japan's self-described largest film, television, and anime review site) announced on Thursday that it will offer the time leap counter from the time-travel anime film The Girl Who Leapt Through Time — well, as temporary arm tattoos:

Image via filmaga.filmarks.com ©「時をかける少女」製作委員会2006

In the film's story, the main lead Makoto Konno (voiced by Riisa Naka ) gains the power to leap through time. She then discovers that mysterious marks on her arm are a counter, counting down how many more leaps she can make.

The film is returning to Japanese theaters in 4K-resolution digital screenings to celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer. Participating theaters will hand out the temporary tattoos during the first and third weeks of the 4K revival screenings starting on July 3, and also during its immersive 4DX screenings starting on August 21.

Image via filmaga.filmarks.com ©「時をかける少女」製作委員会2006

Along with the temporary tattoos, Filmarks will hand out limited-edition mini hand fans on July 13, the first day Makoto leapt through time within the story. The fans feature art of a “what if” scenario that did not happen within the film: Makoto and Chiaki Mamiya ( Takuya Ishida ) on a summer date. The illustration is the same one featured on the limited advance MoviTicke Cards for the 4K revival screenings.

Image via filmaga.filmarks.com ©「時をかける少女」製作委員会2006

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time 4K revival screenings begin on July 3 in 166 theaters across Japan. Ticket prices are 1,700 yen for adults and 1,000 yen for high school students and younger (about US$11 and US$6, respectively). The film will also have a limited two-week engagement in 51 theaters with immersive 4DX screening rooms from August 21. Ticket prices are 1,700 yen plus the 4DX fee for adults and 1,000 yen plus the 4DX fee for high school students and younger (about US$11 and US$6, respectively).