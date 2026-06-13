Star Detective Precure! Anime Asks Fans to Figure Out Cure Eclair's Secret Identity

Can you deduce Cure Eclair's identity before the reveal?

The tradition of adding a new Precure member mid-series continues in Star Detective Precure! , but with a twist: Can you deduce the identity of Cure Eclair before her grand reveal on July 19? The anime's staff announced on Friday that they are polling fans on the identity of newest team member. The June 14, June 28, July 5, and July 12 episodes will showcase the characters Eriza Kurusu (voice by Riko Akechi ), Shiruku Ieiri ( Natsumi Murakami ), Kurea Howa ( Ikumi Hasegawa ), and Rei Kaneda ( Lynn ) respectively as candidates for Cure Eclair.

Image via x.com ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

The online poll will run from June 21 at 9:00 a.m. to July 19 at 8:00 a.m. Japan time (June 20 at 8:00 p.m. to July 18 at 7:00 p.m. EDT) on the anime's website. Fans can submit a vote once per day during the polling period.

Fans can also vote In person (with a purchase or admission ticket) at the Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Koshigaya Lake Town, and Nagoya locations of the Precure Pretty Store chain between June 12 and July 18, at the Odekake! Precure Marche pop-up at Hamatsu from June 27 to July 12, at the Star Detective Precure! Issho ni Nazotoki! Hanamaru Kaiketsu Festival in Sunshine City Ikebukuro on weekends between June 12 and July 12, and at the Toei Animation Museum between June 12 and July 18. People who vote in-person will receive one of five randomly distributed "Poll Registration Certificate" cards as a present.

Image via www.toei-anim.co.jp ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

So, do you think you can deduce Cure Eclair's identity?