Exclusive: 3rd American Manga Awards Announces Nominees

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Japan Society andannounced the nominees for the third American Manga Awards on Monday.

The award categories and their respective nominees are as follows:





Best New Manga

Best Continuing Manga Series

Best One-Shot Manga

Best New Edition of Classic Manga

Best Lettering

Best Translation

Best Publication Design

Professionals working in an editorial capacity with North American manga publishers will vote to determine the winners. Chigusa Ogino , Advisor and former Executive Director in the Board of Directors for Tuttle -Mori Agency, will receive the Manga Publishing Hall of Fame award. Previous recipients include manga translation and publishing team Studio Proteus , its founder and editor Toren Smith ; translators Dana Lewis , Alan Gleason , and Frederik Schodt ; manga artist and letterer Tomoko Saitō ; comic creator Adam Warren ; and comic letterers Tom Orzechowski and L. Lois Buhalis .

The ceremony will take place at Japan Society in New York City on August 20, the night this year's Anime NYC event begins. The American Manga Awards celebrate manga creators and publishers who have made significant contributions in manga's popularity, both in North America and Japan.

Deb Aoki ( Publishers Weekly , Comics Beat , Mangasplaining podcast) leads the American Manga Awards Planning Committee.

Last year's ceremony took place last August in New York City. The winners included The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All , The Apothecary Diaries , " Tamaki & Amane ," Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow , The Otaku Love Connection , and Planetes Deluxe Edition.

Sources: Email correspondence





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