Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly, Wistoria: Wand & Sword Start Crossover Week With Flying Cats

The Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly and Wistoria: Wand and Sword franchises announced on Sunday that they are partnering for a week of collaborations on social media. The campaign will showcase Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly 's “cat-like creatures” Azuki and Uguisu and Wistoria: Wand and Sword 's cat familiar Kiki in three-panel manga and videos. The first crossover manga sees Azuki, Uguisu, and Kiki appearing in the popular social media manga Itsumo Soba ni Shikaruneko .

Image via wistoria-anime.com ©mojacookie ©大森藤ノ・吉井聖・講談社／「枚と剣のウイストリア」製作委員会 ©ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

The comic features Itsumo Soba ni Shikaruneko 's title character Shikaruneko asking Azuki, Uguisu, and Kiki to not fly in the room. Azuki then asks Shikaruneko if they want to fly as well. In the final panel, Azuki, Uguisu, Kiki, and Itsumo Soba ni Shikaruneko characters Shikaruneko, Amayakasuneko, and Nagameruneko flying around the room.