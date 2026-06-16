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You Can Become a Hero in My Hero Academia's 10th Anniversary Video
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The My Hero Academia franchise released a special video to mark the anime's 10th anniversary on Tuesday. The “My Hero Academia The Animation 10th Anniversary PLUS ULTRA MOVIE 'You can be a Hero'” video follows the story's lead Izuku “Deku” Midoriya on his journey to become the Number 1 Hero. The video is set to My Hero Academia song “You Say Run” and features several key moments from throughout the series.
Kōhei Horikoshi serialized the My Hero Academia manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from July 2014 to August 2024. The manga inspired a 13-episode anime season in April 2016, followed by seven more seasons nearly every year between 2017 and 2025. A bonus episode, My Hero Academia: More, aired on May 2 and featured the characters eight years after the events of the previous series.
Sources: TOHO's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie