Sega Unveils Sonic Figure With Actual DNA for 35th Anniversary

Yes, this figure contains (synthetic) DNA sequences tied to Sonic's unique characteristics

Japanese video game developer Sega unveiled quite possibly the oddest figure on Tuesday: the Sonic the Hedgehog DNA figure. The figure celebrates the franchise 's 35th anniversary and contains actual synthetic DNA within. Lom Baby, "a science collective composed of artists, engineers, scientists and other members," synthesized the DNA using cutting-edge biotechnology, as highlighted in the video below:

The figure will incorporate several DNA nucleotide sequences, including those linked to a male hedgehog, blue coloring, leg strength, reaction speed, sense of adventure, and the ability to spin-dash. The synthesized DNA sequences are stored in a protective capsule within the figure's green crystal.

Image via www.sega.jp ©SEGA

The Sonic the Hedgehog DNA Figure will go on display for a limited time at the Sega Store Tokyo on the sixth floor of the Shibuya Parco complex from June 23. As of press time, Sega has not said if the figure will be commercially available.