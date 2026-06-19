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Snowball Earth Clashes With Godzilla in Crossover Art
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Has Godzilla awoken from the Oxygen Destroyer to wreak havoc on the snow-covered Earth?
The Snowball Earth franchise announced a special collaboration with the Godzilla franchise on Thursday, with an illustration of Snowball Earth's autonomous robot Yukio fighting the icon of Japanese monsters. The illustration's title logo “Godzilla vs. Snowball Earth” pays homage to the Godzilla vs. films from Godzilla's 72-year history, specifically in the Heisei era.
The TOHO animation YouTube channel posted a short video featuring the illustration:
Sources: Snowball Earth's X/Twitter account, TOHO animation's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie